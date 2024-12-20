Trade Interest Growing for Predators Center
The roster freeze has arrived for the NHL, but that won’t slow down trade speculation around certain teams, including the Nashville Predators. Unexcitedly the worst team in the league, Predators general manager Barry Trotz made it clear they are not planning on a rebuild but are looking forward to a much stronger 2025-26.
Trotz noted that the Predators are likely done making moves for the moment but will keep an eye out to keep their “retool” running smooth. While Trotz might be patient moving forward, a name on his roster has started to gain some interest.
According to a source with Responsible Gambler, teams have expressed an interest in Predators forward Tommy Novak. The Predators aren’t keen on moving the 27-year-old forward, but if the right deal comes along, they’ll strike.
"The team has been hesitant to trade Novak in the past," the source told rg.org. "Teams continue to call on him, but the asking price is high. Moving Novak with a first-round pick might complete a [Dylan] Cozens deal. But that trade could be more involved."
Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens has seen his name appear in trade discussions and the Predators might be one of the teams taking an interest. With Cozens potentially on the block, he emerges as a top trade piece ahead of the March 7 NHL trade deadline.
The Predators aren’t looking for a rebuild, but are planning on moves to prepare for next season. A potential deal involving Noavak would clear even more salary cap space as they hope to be active again early in free agency.
Novak has two years remaining on his deal after the 2024-25 season at $3.5 million annually. He put up a career-high 45 points last season with 18 goals and 27 assists.
This year, in 26 games played, he has five goals and three assists for eight total points.
“They’re clearing cap space for something,” a source said to RG. “It may not be for right now, but it’s coming.”
Perhaps the Predators still have one big swing left in them this season?
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!