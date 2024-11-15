Canucks Rookie Earning Full-Time Role
The Vancouver Canucks are receiving a ton of love as the season continues to progress. From being called a "sleeping giant" to moving up our weekly power rankings, the Canucks continue to be a top team in the Western Conference.
Over their most recent games, the Canucks welcomed highly-touted rookie winger Jonthan Lekkerimaki to their lineup. He quickly displayed his skillset with his first career goal. As he and center J.T. Miller entered the zone, he smartly decelerated and gave Miller a passing option out wide. His teammate found him with a well-aimed pass, which Lekkerimaki blasted a 93 MPH one-timer past the Islanders goalie.
It's just two games into Lekkerimaki's first NHL stint but after such an impressive debut, the question must be asked: is his performance earning him a full-time job with the Canucks?
It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the young Swede making an impact for the Canucks already. Last season, he managed 19 goals over 46 games with Orebro HK in the top Swedish professional league, the SHL. When he finished his season and debuted in the AHL for the Abbottsford Canucks, it was clear that his game translated seamlessly to the North American style and wasn't far off from being NHL ready.
The start of the AHL season proved that as well. He was a dominant force with the AHL Canucks' squad, Leading the team with five goals and seven points in his first seven games.
Now being such a young player, the Canucks still have options for the 20-year-old scorer. They are getting closer to full health at forward with the return of winger Dakota Joshua, but the organization is showing they won't be complacent. If Lekkerimaki continues producing, he'll force Vancouver's hand and they will keep him in the NHL. Otherwise, the team can continue being patient and methodical with his development and return him to the AHL.
