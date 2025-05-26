Hurricanes Go Back to Starting Goalie for Game 4
The Carolina Hurricanes are scrambling as they stare down a fourth straight sweep in the Eastern Conference Final. Behind 3-0 to the Florida Panthers, the Hurricanes are turning back to starting goalie Frederik Andersen for Game 4.
Andersen started in Games 1 and 2 for the Hurricanes, allowing nine goals on 36 shots faced. With a .750 save percentage through the first two games, the Hurricanes went to Pyotr Kochetkov in Game 3, and it didn’t make much of a difference.
Kochetkov allowed six goals on 28 shots in Game 3 as the Panthers took a demanding lead in the series.
Andersen was a key to the Hurricanes success during the regular season when he was healthy. After dealing with multiple injuries and a knee surgery, Andersen appeared in 22 games picking up a 13-8-1 record.
Before the start of the Eastern Conference Final, Andersen appeared in nine postseason games, notching a 7-2 record with a .937 save percentage.
The Hurricanes have been outscored 16-4 through their first three games against the Panthers. Game 4 might lean a bit more in the Hurricanes’ favor as the Panthers will be without three key faces, but it’s still an uphill battle.
The Panthers will be without Niko Mikkola, A.J. Greer, and for the second straight game, Sam Reinhart.
The Hurricanes enter Game 4 riding a brutal 15-game losing streak in Eastern Conference Final games.
