Avalanche Activate Key Forward After Player Assistance Stint

The #GoAvsGo activated Nichushkin, adding his $6.125M Cap Hit.



After also calling up Ivan & Kovalenko, they now have $2.08M Cap Space remaining in LTIR with 23 active players.



LTIR: Landeskog, Poolman



To activate Landeskog, need to clear $4.9M space https://t.co/vYCV9ynczq