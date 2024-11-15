Avalanche Activate Key Forward After Player Assistance Stint
The Colorado Avalanche have been hit hard by injuries to start the 2024-25 season, but they were also missing a key forward thanks to a stint in the NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Valeri Nichushkin has been out of the Avalanche lineup since Game 3 of the second-round series against the Dallas Stars.
There may not be any official releases or statements, but the Avalanche have elevated Nichushkin to active and he’s ready to return to the lineup. When the puck drops between the Avalanche and Washington Capitals, Nichushkin will be making his season debut.
Nichushkin has had multiple stints in the Player Assistance Program, this most recent run coming with a six-month suspension.
The rest of the Avalanche team, coaching staff, and front office are excited to have Nichushkin back and happy that he seems to be in a much better place.
“He looks great,” superstar teammate Nathan MacKinnon said. “He’s healthy, he’s happy. It seems like he’s in a great mood, a great place and I’m sure he’s really excited to do what he loves again.”
Nichushkin returned to Denver to commence skating on his own a few weeks ago but had yet to be cleared for a return.
His return will kick off Nichushkin’s 10th NHL season and sixth with the Avalanche. In 512 career games played, he has scored 116 goals and 158 assists for 274 total points.
The Avalanche are also seeing the return of forwards Miles Wood and Jonathan Drouin after their own stints on the injured reserve. There are still a few injuries to work through, but the Avalanche are nearing full health.
After a rocky start, the Avalanche are going to be a tough team to play when they get their whole roster back.
