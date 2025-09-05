Stars Have Secret Weapon in Jason Robertson Negotiations
The Dallas Stars are one several NHL teams facing a huge contract negotiation. Scoring winger Jason Robertson enters the 2025-2026 campaign playing in the final year of a four-year contract that pays him an average annual salary of $7.75 million. Over the course of this deal, he's emerged as one of the top forwards in the organization, and he's in line for a raise and a long-term commitment when this current contract expires. With the Stars facing limited salary cap space moving forward, there is rising concern that they will not be able to agree to terms with Robertson.
The Stars are in a tight financial spot, but there’s a chance that the new Collective Bargaining Agreement is Dallas’ secret weapon in these negotiations.
Not Your Grandpa’s NHL
The new CBA addressed several major issues in the NHL, but one of the biggest products of these negotiations is a rapidly rising salary cap. Gone are the days when organizations were handcuffed by conservative salary cap ceilings. In its place is a reflection of the NHL’s revenue jump in the post-COVID-19 era, with the salary cap set to sky rocket nearly $10 million each of the next two seasons.
That is the perfect scenario for the Stars, who need every cent of salary cap space they can get their hands on. With the cap limit set to be roughly $104 million in 2026-2027 and then jump once again to $113 million for the 2027-2028 campaign, the increases are proportional to a championship contending team’s growing financial needs.
What that means is that Robertson’s future in Dallas might not be in doubt.
Salary Cap Fear is Fading
Recently, NHL insider Jeff Marek joined the DLLS Stars Podcast to discuss the upcoming season outlook for Dallas. One part of their conversation stuck out. Marek discussed his view on a potential Robertson extension, and he casted doubt despite acknowledging both sides' desire to to hammer things out.
“In a perfect world this guy is on the Dallas Stars,” he said. “The issue is we live in a salary cap universe… We all know some of the holes the Dallas Stars need to fill to take the next step.”
Because of the salary cap world, Marek argued that it is tougher to get a deal like this done while also addressing the rest of their roster needs.
But if this offseason’s frustrating nothingness taught as anything, it’s that the rising salary cap is a team’s best friend. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers retained all three of their big-ticket free agents, locking Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand each to multi-year extensions. Before the new CBA negotiations, this wouldn’t have been possible. Now, teams don’t need to fear a hard salary cap that doesn't rise with the rates of inflation or increased revenue.
It’s why the Stars are going to find a way to re-sign Robertson to an extension, barring he isn’t asking for a salary that surpasses top forward Mikko Rantanen’s. If he is okay with that, the Stars are going to get this done and they can thank the new CBA for being their secret weapon.
