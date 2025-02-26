Oilers Reclaim Defenseman from Wild
The Edmonton Oilers are bringing back defenseman Travis Dermott after claiming him off waivers from the Minnesota Wild. Dermott was originally claimed by the Wild when the Oilers placed him on waivers earlier in the season.
With the Wild, Dermott appeared in nine games and did not score a point while averaging 11:23 of ice time. In the early stages of the season with the Oilers, Demott played 10 games, again scoring no points, but averaging 13:05 of ice time.
Ever since being a highly-touted prospect of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dermott has bounced around the NHL a bit. He went from the Maple Leafs to the Vancouver Canucks during the 2021-22 season, before finding his way to the Arizona Coyotes the next year.
Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Dermott signed a one-year contract with the Oilers after originally penning a professional tryout offer.
Dermot has appeared in 348 games at the NHL level in his career with 16 goals and 46 assists for 62 total points.
Originally a second-round draft pick (34th overall) of the Maple Leafs in 2015, the 28-year-old defenseman seems to still be worthy of NHL work.
With the trade deadline right around the corner, teams are preparing their rosters for any moves that may be coming. Roster spots may open up, or moveable pieces like Dermott may become part of trade packages.
