Panthers Winger Named First Star of Week
The Florida Panthers are the top team in the Atlantic Division as the 2024-2025 NHL season approaches the 30-game mark. It's been an impressive first two and half months for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who've withstood roster turnover and injury to again be a strong contender in the Eastern Conference.
The Panthers are getting a huge boost from the play of their star winger Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk remains one of the elite wingers in the NHL, and he showed the league exactly why during the past three games. He was so impressive that the league named him the First Star of the Week for the week ending December 8th.
"Tkachuk led the NHL in goals (5), assists (t-6), points (11), power-play goals (t-2) and power-play points (5) across three contests to power the reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers (17-9-2, 36 points) to a 2-0-1 week," NHL PR wrote. "The 26-year-old Tkachuk, who compiled 5‑10—15 through his first 17 appearances of the season, has doubled that production during a six-game point streak dating to Nov. 27."
Tkachuk was absolutely electric over the Panthers' three games last week. He finished the week with five goals, six assists, and 11 points in just three games, but that doesn't quite encapsulate how. dominant he was.
Tkachuk began his First Star week with a four point outing against the Pittsburgh Penguins and was a huge reason for their comeback that forced overtime despite being down by three goals at one point. He followed that up with one goal and four assists in a 7-5 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. He finished his week with a two goal effort in a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Tkachuk is on pace to have another season where he records a point per game. Through the first 23 games of his season, he has 10 goals, 20 assists, and 30 points. Last season he registered 26 goals and 62 assists for 88 points in 80 games.
