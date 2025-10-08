Former Sharks Forward Signs KHL Deal
A former San Jose Sharks forward is taking his talents over to the KHL. Kevin Labanc, who spent the majority of his NHL career with the Sharks, did not sign an NHL contract before the season began, but he will continue playing professional hockey after he signed a deal to join the Shanghai Dragons in the KHL.
The former Sharks winger joins the Dragons for the remainder of their KHL season. In the organization’s announcement of the deal, they shared their excitement to add the versatile skill set and experience Labanc brings.
”The Shanghai Dragons have announced the signing of forward Kevin Labanc to a contract through the remainder of the season,” the team wrote via their X account. ”Adding experience, creativity, and scoring ability to their lineup.”
Versatility Reigns Supreme
What makes Labanc a strong addition in the KHL, and a surprising absence from the NHL this season, is his versatility. During his days with the Sharks, he showed an ability to move up and down the lineup. He could keep up with higher skilled players or grind it out in the bottom-six and penalty killing units.
That’s how he become a frequent 10 to 15-goal scorer in the NHL. Between 2017 and 2023, he rattled off five 10+ goal seasons and two 15+ goal seasons. His career-best campaign came in 2018-2019, when he scored 17 goals and added 39 assists for 56 points in 82 games. Over 512 NHL games, he accumulated 84 goals and 237 points.
He also appeared in 30 postseason games with the Sharks, racking up five goals and 14 points. When the Sharks went deep into the 2019 postseason, he was a huge piece of their run with nine points in 20 games.
He last appeared in the NHL last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played in 34 regular season contests and registered two goals and 12 points.
Joining a Top Coach
Labanc will join a well-known head coach in Gerard Gallant. Gallant coached over 700 games in his NHL career, winning 369 of those contest. This is his first year as the Dragon’s head coach, and the addition of Labanc adds another scoring threat and defensively responsible forward to the mix.
The addition of Labanc should help an already strong Dragons team. Through the early portion of the season, they sit in fifth place in the KHL’s Western Conference.
