Lightning Winger Named Second Star of Month
Over the past month or so, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has become a bit of a household name among hockey fans.
Despite only recording one assist in four games, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native was a key player for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, being a vocal leader and sparring with some of the opposing teams' top players, most notably Matthew Tkachuk.
Back in Tampa, Hagel was a monster with 13 points (seven goals and six assists) in eight games during February. The highlight of the month came against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 8, when he had four points (two goals and two assists) to lift Tampa Bay to a 6-3 victory just before the 4 Nations break.
It may have been a shorter month, both literally and in terms of NHL games played, but Hagel's performance earned him the honor of being the NHL's Second Star of the Month for February.
Hagel isn't just a great scorer - he ranks second on the Lighting with 67 points (29 goals and 38 assists) behind only Nikita Kucherov - but a strong two-way player as well. He routinely pairs up with Anthony Cirelli on a solid Lightning penalty kill. He also has three short-handed goals this season, so he's a threat to score even when Tampa Bay is playing with a man down.
The best part is that he's continually improved since joining the Lightning at the 2022 trade deadline, and he's on pace to easily surpass his career-best in points and goals.
Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl were named the first and third stars of the month, respectively.
