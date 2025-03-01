Breakaway on SI

Lightning Winger Named Second Star of Month

One of the Tampa Bay Lightning's top forwards continues his rise to stardom.

Jon Alfano

Feb 25, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA ; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) passed the puck in the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Over the past month or so, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel has become a bit of a household name among hockey fans.

Despite only recording one assist in four games, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native was a key player for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, being a vocal leader and sparring with some of the opposing teams' top players, most notably Matthew Tkachuk.

Team Canada forward Brandon Hagel skates against Team Finland
Feb 17, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada forward Brandon Hagel (38) controls the puck during the third period in a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game against Team Finland at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Back in Tampa, Hagel was a monster with 13 points (seven goals and six assists) in eight games during February. The highlight of the month came against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 8, when he had four points (two goals and two assists) to lift Tampa Bay to a 6-3 victory just before the 4 Nations break.

It may have been a shorter month, both literally and in terms of NHL games played, but Hagel's performance earned him the honor of being the NHL's Second Star of the Month for February.

Hagel isn't just a great scorer - he ranks second on the Lighting with 67 points (29 goals and 38 assists) behind only Nikita Kucherov - but a strong two-way player as well. He routinely pairs up with Anthony Cirelli on a solid Lightning penalty kill. He also has three short-handed goals this season, so he's a threat to score even when Tampa Bay is playing with a man down.

The best part is that he's continually improved since joining the Lightning at the 2022 trade deadline, and he's on pace to easily surpass his career-best in points and goals.

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl were named the first and third stars of the month, respectively.

