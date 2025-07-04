Kings’ GM Putting Unfortunate Stamp on Roster
The Los Angeles Kings went into the offseason knowing change was needed. That’s why they brought in former Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers executive Ken Holland to transform this team from playoff team to Stanley Cup contender.
Holland wasted no time putting his stamp on the Kings. In the opening days of unrestricted free agency, he added goalie Anton Forsterg, defensemen Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin, and forwards Joel Armia and Corey Perry.
Holland’s moves have been lauded, but they should be panned for their short-sightedness. The Kings are a team on the precipice of championship contention, but there’s something missing. What no one was arguing was missing was that they didn’t have enough veterans on the roster. Holland’s assessment of the issue, however, was that they lack veteran presence, grit, and playoff experience.
That simply wasn’t the case with Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, and Darcy Kuemper, three Stanley Cup winners, as the locker room leaders. But even if it was, why did solving that problem require five players over 32 at a total cost of $15 million in annual salary cap space?
The Kings were a team on the rise, built through diligent drafting and carefully added pieces. Holland decided to take a hard left on that path and accelerate the process with a bunch of veterans who are past their prime.
Does anyone believe the Kings have a chance to beat the Oilers in the first round of the playoffs in 2026 with these additions?
That’s what I thought.
The hiring of Holland was a huge risk for Los Angeles, but they took it. The season hasn’t even begun yet, but already his unfortunate stamp looms over the Kings. They had the chance to go into the upcoming season ready to pounce on a beaten down Oilers squad, and the Pacific Division was their’s for the taking. Instead, the Kings spent a ton of money to remain exactly the same. That’s the Ken Holland-effect, and it’s an unfortunate one for the LA Kings.
