Canadiens Captain Named Second Star of Week
The Montreal Canadiens are starting to run away in the Eastern Conference wild card race, and a lot of heavy lifting is being done by their captain Nick Suzuki. In a perfect week for the Canadiens, Suzuki led the way with four goals and three assists for seven total points in four games.
The NHL has recognized Suzuki for his work and named the Canadiens captain as the second star of the week.
Suzuki and the Canadiens started the week deep in the fight for a playoff spot, and had stiff competition right away. The Candiens opened the week with the second half of a home-and-home series against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
Not only did the Canadiens win both game, but Suzuki picked up the game-tying and game-winning goal on home ice. Suzuki scored with nine seconds remaining against the Panthers to force overtime, just about 30 seconds into the bonus frame, won it for the Habs.
A few nights later, the Canadiens hosted the rival Boston Bruins and Suzuki picked up an assist and empty net goal on the way to a big 4-1 win.
Suzuki picked up another pair of third period points with a goal and an assist to help push the Canadiens past the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-2 victory. Suzuki’s short-handed goal turned out to be the game-winner.
The Canadiens capped off their perfect week with a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators and Suzuki recorded an assist to tie the game in the second period.
Suzuki leads the Canadiens in scoring with 27 goals and 57 assists for 84 total points, and is hopeful there will be more important games coming in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The NHL also recognized St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas as the third star of the week and the newest all-time leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin as the first star.
