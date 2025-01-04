NHL Fines Panthers Forward for Cheap Hit
Sam Bennett is no stranger to playing with some edge, but the NHL handed a fine to the Florida Panthers veteran forward. Late in their shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bennett was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for roughing against Drew O’Connor.
While the Panthers were ahead by a goal in the dying minutes of the game, Bennett went for a regular body check on O’Connor behind the Penguins’ net. As Bennett made body contact with O’Connor, he also landed a sucker punch to O’Connor’s face.
O’Connor fell to the ice in pain and only played one shift following the hit to the head.
The sucker punch cost Bennett $5,000 and almost cost the Panthers the game against the Penguins.
Bennett laid a similar punch to the face to Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand during the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. The league did not discipline Bennett for his hit against Marchand.
With Bennett in the box for two minutes, the Penguins were able to utilize their man advantage opportunity and tie the game with about 40 seconds remaining.
Rickard Rakell scored with 39 seconds remaining for his team-leading 18th goal on the year.
The Panthers went on to win in a shootout, but it could have been a clean win had Bennett not taken the costly penalty.
