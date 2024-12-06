Flyers Rookie Records Impressive First in Loss to Panthers
While the Philadelphia Flyers are in the middle of the wild card race in the Eastern Conference, the more exciting race for the Broad Street Bullies this season is for the Calder Trophy. The team has the top rookie in the league in 19 year-old Matvei Michkov, who leads all first-year players in scoring.
As the season continues for the Flyers, Michkov is settling in more and more and it's just a matter of time until he blossoms into a superstar in the NHL. Even when the team performs poorly, he's standing out.
Take the Flyers' most recent loss as a perfect example. The team dropped a contest against the Florida Panthers by a score of 7-5, but Michkov managed to impress.
The rookie sensation notched his first career three point game in the loss to the Panthers, recording three assists. The first one was an absolutely beautiful play from Michkov, and it was one of the best examples of how gifted a playmaker he is.
With the Flyers on the power play Michkov has become comfortable working on the half-wall and point of the right side. The Panthers learned that the hard way in the second period of their game, as he took a pass and surveyed the scene for a few moments. With his head up the entire time and waiting for the right play to develop, his patience paid off when he fired a laser of a pass to the net front. The shot-pass deflected off several players in front before winger Tyson Foerster was able to finish the play, pulling the Flyers within two goals.
Michkov would follow that up a few minutes later with a slick pass to linemate Owen Tippett. The pass was perfectly placed, allowing Tippett to rifle home a one-time shot behind the Panthers' goalie.
In just 15 minutes of ice-time, Michkov was the Flyers' most productive forward in defeat. It's likely the first of many three-point games for the rookie phenom as he continues building his case for the 2025 Calder Trophy.
