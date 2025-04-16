Flyers Captain Adding Mentorship to Skillset
The Philadelphia Flyers are in a difficult position as the 2024-2025 season ends. They again missed the postseason, fired their head coach, and now face an uphill climb to return to contention.
The road is difficult for the Flyers, but their captain and leader Sean Couturier is improving his mentoring skills. That will hopefully pay off in the future as he helps shape the young careers of their core.
No one is more important to that core than rookie winger Matvei Michkov. Couturier and Michkov have been paired together often throughout the season. Couturier is the team's best defensive forward and most experienced player, so it's logical to keep him close to their top youngster. The Flyers' captain recently spoke to RG about his role as a mentor to Michkov.
"I am here for him, and I give him advice, but it’s on him to learn and apply that, and he knows that,” he said. “You don’t want to restrict him or take away from what he is, and that’s a gifted offensive player. So, you just guide him and let him figure it out. What’s been great is he loves to learn, and he’s so eager to get better."
That mentorship has been tangible in Michkov's game. He is a Calder Trophy candidate as the top rookie this year. He's recorded with 24 goals, 36 assists, and 60 points in 79 games.
He's looked his best when playing on a line with Couturier and winger Owen Tippett. According to MoneyPuck, they've been formidable in over 130 even-strength minutes played together. They've controlled nearly 52% of the expected goals and produced an expected 2.65 goals per 60 minutes.
The season has ended in disappointing fashion for the Flyers, but there are bright spots to focus on. One of them is the mentorship skills Couturier has fostered. It might not be obvious today, but this team is on a much better path because of it.
