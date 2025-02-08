Trade Talks Ramping Up for Flyers Forward
The Philadelphia Flyers are one of the more active teams in advance of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. They made a major move already when they swapped forwards with the Calgary Flames, sending Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee to Calgary in exchange for draft picks, Jakob Pelletier and Andrei Kuzmenko.
The deals for the Flyers are likely to continue over the next few weeks as well. According to The Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco, trade talks surrounding one of their most veteran forwards are ramping up. Sharing the update via his X account, Di Marco stated that Scott Laughton's name is popping up more and more in trade talks.
According to Di Marco, the two teams to monitor are the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets. He also notes that while these are the top teams in the mix, there are multiple clubs inquiring and trying to strike a deal.
It makes sense that both the Leafs and the Jets would be interested in Laughton's services. The veteran forward is as versatile as any in the NHL given his ability to play on the wing and at center. He's probably better suited for the wing on a scoring team like these two, but his flexibility is an invaluable asset during a playoff run.
Laughton's versatility is enticing, but so is the offensive production he's manufacturing this season. The 30-year-old has 10 goals, 15 assists and 25 points in 53 games. It's the seventh time in his career that he's surpassed the 10-goal mark.
What also carries value is his contract. Unlike many of the players available at this year's deadline, Laughton has another season on his current contract. His $3 million cap hit is also among the most reasonable in the league given his skillset and production, and for cap-strapped teams like the Jets and Maple Leafs, that type of deal and control is incredibly tempting.
