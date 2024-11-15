Report: Predators Put Defenseman on Trade Block
The Nashville Predators are one of the biggest disappointments through the first quarter of the NHL season after spending a boatload of money on multiple star players. After adding Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault to a roster that already featured Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg, the Predators are 5-9-3 and sit at the bottom of the Central Division.
Thankfully for the Predators, it’s still early enough in the season they have time to turn the ship around, but they’ll need changes, and quickly. Reports have indicated that general manager Barry Trotz is looking for help at center, but what is he willing to part ways with to help bolster the roster?
According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli on NHL Coast to Coast on Prime, the Predators are dangling defenseman Alexandre Carrier as an option.
“No secret that the Nashville Predators need to add a center to that group,” Seravalli said. “You have to give to get… I’m told that Alex Carrier, the defenseman in the first year of a three-year x $3.75 million deal has been a name that’s been talked about.”
Carrier has been in the Predators organization since being drafted by them in the fourth round (115th overall) in 2015. He’s never stuck out as a top defenseman, but in 234 career games played, he has settled into a steady role since being named to the All-Rookie team in 2022.
At 28 years old, Carrier still has plenty of time ahead of him at the NHL level as a viable option on the blue line. Trotz has already threatened a rebuild in Nashville and if things don’t shape up it wouldn’t be shocking to see Carrier become part of the moves.
“As the Preds have gotten off to this slow start, we’ve heard Barry Trotz talk seriously about some potential changes coming,” Ceravalli said. “It could certainly be on that trade route as they continue to look for a center.”
The Predators have a lot of ground to make up if they want to contend for a Stanley Cup this season. It’ll take work from the key pieces that aren’t going anywhere and it might take quite a bit of outside help, especially at the center position.
