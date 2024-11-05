Sharks Star Rookie Will Provide Boost in Return
The San Jose Sharks didn’t have high expectations for the 2024-25 season, and it shows with the lack of success through the first month of the season. In 13 games played, the Sharks hold a 3-8-2 record and are dead last in the NHL.
While they might not get much better as the year goes on, there is a chance a key rookie helps bring a little bit of momentum to the Sharks season. Recent first overall pick Macklin Celebrini played in the Sharks first game of the season before missing the next 12 with a lower-body injury.
In that one game, the Sharks lost 5-4 in overtime, but Celebrini scored a goal and an assist in the opening period. With two points in just one game, he didn’t take long showing how bright the future may be in San Jose.
Celebrini said he’s ready to return to the Sharks lineup, and that should provide a huge boost in confidence and morale around the team. Even with Celebrini in the lineup, the Sharks aren’t expected to make waves or fight for a playoff spot, but they can at least get back to enjoying a fabulous rookie season from their future superstar.
The Sharks started the season 0-7-2 before securing their first win of the year. Each of their first three wins came in a row against the Utah Hockey Club, Los Angeles Kings, and Chicago Blackhawks.
Celebrini is set to return against the Columbus Blue Jackets who are off to a decent start but were the worst team in the Eastern Conference last season. Neither the Sharks or Blue Jackets are expected to have huge seasons, and that should open the door for a huge return to the lineup for Celebrini.
It might not take long for one of the NHL’s top rookies to step up and make noise after missing nearly a month of the season.
