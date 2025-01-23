Canucks Goalie Due for Big Pay Day
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Vancouver Canucks needed a helping hand at the goalie position. Thatcher Demko was expected to miss the start of the season with a knee injury, and the Canucks brought in Kevin Lankinen as insurance between the pipes.
Lankinen not only played well for the Canucks to start the year, he may have stolen the starting job for the time being, even with Demko back in the lineup.
Lankinen has played 30 games this year with a 16-8-6 record, four shutouts, a .903 save percentage and 2.63 goals against average.
Those impressive numbers have put the Canucks in a tough spot when it comes to inking Lankinen to a new contract, as he only signed a one-year deal and has earned a big payday.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Canucks and Lankinen would like to keep their working relationship going, but it’s going to cost the team a big chunk of money.
“I do think there’s a mutual desire from both sides to continue their relationship, but of course, he’s due for a raise,” LeBrun said. “I just don’t know that Kevin Lankinen can be had for less than $4 million a year. Let’s see where that goes.”
To make matters tougher for the Canucks, Demko is signed through next season at $5 million, and the team likely doesn’t want to go above that number.
Demko may struggle to remain healthy and isn’t playing his best hockey in 2024-25, but he was a Vezina Trophy finalist just last season. There is surely belief within the organization that he can still lead the team when it matters.
In 11 games this year, Demko has a 3-4-3 record with a .873 save percentage and 3.23 goals against average.
LeBrun referenced the goalie market and how a string of recent signings have started to set the standard for upcoming free agent net-minders.
“All these new goalie contracts that come out affect the goalie market,” LeBrun said.
Lankinen and his camp are likely also waiting for the NHL to decide what the new salary cap will look like. There is an expectation that it will take a huge jump ahead of the 2025-26 season, likely allowing teams to sign players like Lankinen to bigger deals than originally thought.
It won’t be an easy task for the Canucks, but Lankinen has helped keep them in the playoff race. It will be interesting to see what direction they decide to go with one of the most surprising net-minders in the NHL right now.
