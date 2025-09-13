Breakaway on SI

Where Would Wild Superstar Accept Trade To?

A deal getting done remains the most likely solution, but it could quickly change and force the Minnesota Wild to move him.

Jacob Punturi

May 1, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (97) takes a shot on goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
May 1, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (97) takes a shot on goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following the news breaking that Kirill Kaprizov rejected a massive contract extension offer from the Minnesota Wild, speculation began to spread that the organization may look to move the scoring winger. That rumor was quickly refuted, however, and any idea of a “trade list” being asked for from Kaprizov was shot down by the organization and multiple insiders.

Still, things are in a strange place between the Wild and their superstar forward. A deal getting done remains the most likely solution, but it could quickly change and force Minnesota to move him. With that thought in mind, I’m making a case for three landing spots I believe Kaprizov would accept a trade to.

Chicago Blackhawks

Why It Makes Sense

Adding a player of Kaprizov’s stature to the BIackhawks lineup would be a potential game changer. With third-year center Connor Bedard entering the final year of his entry-level contract, the organization is running out of runway to finish their rebuild. Bringing in another bona fide top-six player and point-per-game scorer would take the Hawks from a basement dweller to a playoff candidate overnight.

The money would talk in Chicago as well, which would only make this prospect sweeter. After extending goaltender Spencer Knight, they enter the upcoming season with between $12 and $13 million in cap space, and that number will only go up in 2026 and beyond. If Kaprizov wants to become the first NHL player to make $18 to $20 million per season, Chicago is a strong bet.

The Problem

Kaprizov wants to win in the NHL and compete for a Stanley Cup. The money would work out easily if he signed an extension in Chicago, but are they going to become a legitimate contender? The potential is undoubtedly there, but they have to take the next step soon. If Kaprizov wants to take the chance, then Chicago makes a ton of sense. If he is looking for something more proven, the Blackhawks are a landing spot to avoid for the Russian superstar.

New York Rangers

Why It Makes Sense

Relationships are an important part of the NHL, and the Rangers provide some comfort in a change of scenery for Kaprizov. Starting Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin and Kaprizov have history playing together in the KHL and the fellow countrymen would love to play together in the NHL as well.

The Rangers also need top-end offensive talent, which Kaprizov brings easily. He’d become the top forward in their locker room and revive the Stanley Cup aspirations New York is seeking.

Hockey goalie in blue uniform defends the ne
Apr 17, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) defends the net in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Problem

The issue for the time being is that the Rangers are forced up against the upper salary cap limit. They have less than. $1 million in space going into the regular season. This will change next summer, however, as Panarin’s contract expires and opens up a ton of flexibility.

Vegas Golden Knights

Hockey players battle for loose puck
Apr 22, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) skates against Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) during the second period of game two of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Why It Makes Sense

Come on, who doesn’t want to play in Las Vegas? It’s a highly-sought location in the NHL for good reason. Players love the location and everything the organization has to offer. They attract elite talent year after year and remain a perennial Stanley Cup threat.

The Problem

If cap space is a problem for any of these teams, it’s Vegas. Just adding Mitch Marner and now negotiating with fellow superstar Jack Eichel on what will be another huge deal, how could they possibly fit another mega-contract and remain cap compliant? Even with the steadily rising cap, having three players making more than $12 million per season would be a huge challenge for Vegas to tackle.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

Home/News Feed Page