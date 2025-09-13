Where Would Wild Superstar Accept Trade To?
Following the news breaking that Kirill Kaprizov rejected a massive contract extension offer from the Minnesota Wild, speculation began to spread that the organization may look to move the scoring winger. That rumor was quickly refuted, however, and any idea of a “trade list” being asked for from Kaprizov was shot down by the organization and multiple insiders.
Still, things are in a strange place between the Wild and their superstar forward. A deal getting done remains the most likely solution, but it could quickly change and force Minnesota to move him. With that thought in mind, I’m making a case for three landing spots I believe Kaprizov would accept a trade to.
Chicago Blackhawks
Why It Makes Sense
Adding a player of Kaprizov’s stature to the BIackhawks lineup would be a potential game changer. With third-year center Connor Bedard entering the final year of his entry-level contract, the organization is running out of runway to finish their rebuild. Bringing in another bona fide top-six player and point-per-game scorer would take the Hawks from a basement dweller to a playoff candidate overnight.
The money would talk in Chicago as well, which would only make this prospect sweeter. After extending goaltender Spencer Knight, they enter the upcoming season with between $12 and $13 million in cap space, and that number will only go up in 2026 and beyond. If Kaprizov wants to become the first NHL player to make $18 to $20 million per season, Chicago is a strong bet.
The Problem
Kaprizov wants to win in the NHL and compete for a Stanley Cup. The money would work out easily if he signed an extension in Chicago, but are they going to become a legitimate contender? The potential is undoubtedly there, but they have to take the next step soon. If Kaprizov wants to take the chance, then Chicago makes a ton of sense. If he is looking for something more proven, the Blackhawks are a landing spot to avoid for the Russian superstar.
New York Rangers
Why It Makes Sense
Relationships are an important part of the NHL, and the Rangers provide some comfort in a change of scenery for Kaprizov. Starting Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin and Kaprizov have history playing together in the KHL and the fellow countrymen would love to play together in the NHL as well.
The Rangers also need top-end offensive talent, which Kaprizov brings easily. He’d become the top forward in their locker room and revive the Stanley Cup aspirations New York is seeking.
The Problem
The issue for the time being is that the Rangers are forced up against the upper salary cap limit. They have less than. $1 million in space going into the regular season. This will change next summer, however, as Panarin’s contract expires and opens up a ton of flexibility.
Vegas Golden Knights
Why It Makes Sense
Come on, who doesn’t want to play in Las Vegas? It’s a highly-sought location in the NHL for good reason. Players love the location and everything the organization has to offer. They attract elite talent year after year and remain a perennial Stanley Cup threat.
The Problem
If cap space is a problem for any of these teams, it’s Vegas. Just adding Mitch Marner and now negotiating with fellow superstar Jack Eichel on what will be another huge deal, how could they possibly fit another mega-contract and remain cap compliant? Even with the steadily rising cap, having three players making more than $12 million per season would be a huge challenge for Vegas to tackle.
