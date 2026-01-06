Flyers Extend Veteran Forward to Five-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Flyers have secured one of their most unexpected and impactful contributors of the season.

The team extended forward Christian Dvorak to a five-year, $5.15M contract, ahead of their Tuesday night duel against the Anaheim Ducks. The extension keeps Dvorak in Philadelphia through the 2029–30 season. The deal includes a no-trade clause for the first two years, a limited no-trade clause in years 3 and 4, and a no-trade protection in year 5.

“We’re very happy to have Christian be a part of the Philadelphia Flyers for the foreseeable future,” Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said in a statement. “He has played a pivotal role in our team’s success this season and proven to be a reliable, two-way center that can be trusted in all situations. More importantly, he plays a big role in our locker room and has fit in seamlessly to our group and what we are building.”

From One-Year Bet to Core Piece

When the Flyers brought Dvorak in during the offseason, the move was viewed largely as a low-risk addition aimed at stabilizing the center position. Instead, Dvorak has become a driving force in Philadelphia’s success, playing heavy minutes in all situations and anchoring the lineup with consistent two-way play.

His strong start quickly shifted his role from stopgap option to long-term fit, prompting the Flyers to act decisively before the season reached its midpoint.

Career-Tracking Season in Philadelphia

Through 39 games, Dvorak has posted 25 points off of nine goals and 16 assists, tying him for third on the Flyers in scoring at the halfway point of the season. He is on pace to surpass his career-high of 38 points set during the 2019–20 campaign and has already recorded five multi-point performances.

Dec 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Christian Dvorak (22) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

His offensive production, paired with reliable defensive play, has made him one of the Flyers’ most complete forwards this year.

Chemistry Clicking on New Top-Six Line

Dvorak’s recent success has been amplified by the emergence of a newly formed line alongside Travis Konecny and Trevor Zegras, a trio that has quickly developed chemistry.

Dec 30, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny (11) and forward Christian Dvorak (22) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate Dvorak’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Tasked with centering two high-end offensive talents, Dvorak has provided stability, puck support, and defensive awareness, allowing Konecny and Zegras to play to their strengths offensively. The line has driven possession, created sustained offensive-zone pressure, and become one of the Flyers’ most dangerous combinations in recent weeks.

A Proven NHL Resume

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (58th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Dvorak has now played parts of 10 NHL seasons with Arizona, the Montreal Canadiens, and Philadelphia. He has accumulated 114 goals, 160 assists, and 274 points in 573 career games.

Internationally, the Palos, Illinois native represented the United States at both the 2016 World Junior Championship and the 2017 World Championship, earning a bronze medal at the World Juniors.

Dec 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Christian Dvorak (22) scores a goal against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) during the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For a Flyers team that has redefined expectations this season, locking up Dvorak signals a commitment to players who embody reliability, accountability, and winning habits. What began as a one-year gamble has turned into a long-term pillar in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia returns home after a five-game road trip, hosting the Ducks on Tuesday night to begin a four-game homestand.

