Breakaway on SI

Four Storylines to Follow as Flyers Host Sabres

Following a tough outing against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Philadelphia Flyers look for two points against a struggling Buffalo Sabres squad.

Adam Waxman

Apr 17, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula (5) and Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) battle for position in front of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Aleksei Kolosov (35) during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Apr 17, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula (5) and Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) battle for position in front of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Aleksei Kolosov (35) during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Flyers fell victim to another dazzling outing from Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, losing by a score of 5-1 earlier this week. Crosby stole the show with his 58th and 59th career goals against Philadelphia en route to the victory.

The attention now turns to a mid-week showdown as Philadelphia hosts the struggling Buffalo Sabres at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are four storylines to get you set for puck drop.

1. Foerster’s Injury Forces Adjustments

Flyers forward Tyson Foerster will miss approximately 2-3 months after leaving the team's game vs. Pittsburgh in the second period with an upper-body injury.

After pulling Philadelphia even on the scoreboard, he stepped into another chance that had the crowd rising, but his follow-through ended abruptly. Foerster collapsed to the ice, gripping his right shoulder as trainers rushed over. The suddenness of the play and the pain on his face made it immediately clear something had gone very wrong.

Foerster had been dealing with an infected elbow in the offseason following an injury that occured while playing for Team Canada at the World Championships.

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster (71) scores against the Florida Panthers during the third period
Nov 26, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster (71) scores against the Florida Panthers during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Foerster is the team leader in goals with 10. Additionally, he has three assists for 13 points.

Forwards Nicolas Deslauriers and Nikita Grebenkin are expected to draw into the lineup tonight. With Foerster out, one of them is likely to move onto the third line, though Garnet Hathaway and Rodrigo Abols remain in the mix as the Flyers rework their bottom six.

Against the Pens, the fourth line featured Abols between Grebenkin and Hathaway, so the coaching staff already has a recent look at that trio as they consider their options.

Additionally, the Flyers called up forward Carl Grundstrom from Lehigh Valley.

2. Last Meeting

The Flyers and Sabres last met in the 2024-25 season finale, with Buffalo winning at home, 5-4.

Head coach Lindy Ruff secured his 900th career win and Ryan McLeod led the scoring for the Sabres, potting a goal and two assists.

Buffalo Sabres center Ryan McLeod makes a pass during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Cente
Apr 17, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Ryan McLeod (71) makes a pass during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

On the Philadelphia side, Matvei Michkov scored a pair of goals and added a helper in the loss.

3. Special Teams Struggle

Despite entering the night with the fourth-best penalty kill in the NHL, Philadelphia allowed a trio of power-play goals from the Penguins, dropping its ranking to ninth.

It'll look to secure some kills against a Buffalo power play that sits at 19th.

On the other side, the Sabres have the No. 2 ranked penalty kill in the NHL, only allowing three goals on 27 penalties.

The Flyers' power play struggled vs. Pittsburgh, only scoring once on six opportunities against the now best power play unit in the NHL.

4. Goalie Matchups

After Dan Vladar allowed five goals on 27 shots against the Pens, Rick Tocchet turns to Sam Ersson, who last made 31 saves, including one in the shootout, to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Black Friday.

On the year, Ersson is 4-2-2 with a 3.09 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) makes a save on New York Islanders right wing Max Shabanov
Nov 28, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) makes a save on New York Islanders right wing Max Shabanov (49) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Across the ice, all signs point to rookie netminder Colten Ellis getting the nod for the Sabres. He had his own net during yesterday's practice.

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Colten Ellis (92) defends his net against the Minnesota Wild during the first period a
Nov 29, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Colten Ellis (92) defends his net against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Ellis made 22 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Minnesota on Nov. 29. On the year, the 25-year-old is 4-2-0 with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

The Flyers and Sabres will meet at 7:30 p.m. from Xfinity Mobile Arena. The game will be nationally televised on TNT and streamed on HBO Max.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Adam Waxman
ADAM WAXMAN

Adam Waxman is a writer covering the NHL for Breakaway on SI. A graduate of Penn State, he previously covered PSU men’s and women’s hockey as well as baseball for The Daily Collegian. Adam is also a writer for the Chester County Press and contributes to Flyers Nation. Follow him on X @adamwaxman10

Home/News Feed Page