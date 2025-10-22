Penguins Newcomer Perfect Fit on Evgeni Malkin’s Wing
The Pittsburgh Penguins dispatched the Vancouver Canucks in their recent matchup, giving the Penguins their fifth win of the season through seven games. Playing in their first year under new head coach Dan Muse, the rebuilding Pens are off to a much better start than everyone anticipated.
A huge piece of the Penguins early success has been new addition Justin Brazeau. The power forward, who joined the team via free agency this past offseason, has been a perfect fit alongside Evgeni Malkin’s wing on the second line.
Net-Front Presence
The 27-year-old Brazeau is absolutely on fire to begin his first campaign in Pittsburgh. He has five goals and three assists for eight points. His five goals rank first on the team and his eight points are tied with Sidney Crosby for second-most on the team to start the season.
The goal scoring is a surprising addition from Brazeau, but the Penguins are using him expertly and the results are encouraging. The 6’6” winger is an extremely strong and bruising player, and head coach Dan Muse has figured that out. He has Brazeau focused on being a net-front presence on the team’s second line and power play unit.
If he’s not parked directly in front of the goaltender, he’s making his office in the high-danger scoring areas. With his size and strength, he’s able to get into a quality scoring position and the defense struggles to displace him from that spot.
According to NHL EDGE statistics from this season, that’s where nearly all of his production is coming from. He’s recorded nine shots on goal from the high-danger scoring areas, resulting in four goals. That total ranks in the 99th percentile of all NHL skaters this season.
Clearing the Lanes
Evgeni Malkin is absolutely thrilled to have Brazeau on his wing. The second line consisting of this duo and veteran winger Anthony Mantha have been an excellent trio to begin the year.
A huge reason for their success is quite simple: Brazeau and Mantha are complimentary and balancing players to Malkin’s style. Malkin loves to possess the puck and move east to west to slice up the defense.
When you have a puck-carrier like that, you have to clear the lanes and drive the defenders back to create space. Thats’ exactly where Brazeau and Mantha thrive.
The veteran wingers have enough speed to push through the neutral zone or begin an odd-man rush, but it goes beyond that. Brazeau will often beeline through the center of the ice and drive the net while Mantha has the physicality to draw in defenders and keep them close as he enters the zone.
These styles of play have proven to be well balanced, and the second line is putting up impressive numbers to start the year. Brazeau has eight points, Mantha has six, and Malkin leads the Penguins with 10 points in seven games.
