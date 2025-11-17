Penguins Future Secure With Sergei Murashov
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov made franchise history with his 21-save shutout against the Nashville Predators. He became just the second goalie in organization history to record a shutout for his first NHL victory, joining Jeff Zatkoff as the only puck-stoppers to do so in a Penguins uniform.
The game also solidified that the future of the Penguins goaltending position is secure. The 21-year-old Murashov is exactly the player the Penguins need in their franchise for both the short and long-term.
Taking North America by Storm
This is just the start of Murashov’s second season in North America, but he’s taken the ranks of NHL hockey by storm. Arriving as a 20-year-old last season, he split his first professional between the Penguins’ affiliates in American Hockey League and ECHL. With both leagues, he was a standout performer. Over 26 starts in the ECHL, he was excellent, going 17-7-1 with a 2.40 goals-against average (GAA) and a .922 save percentage.
That standout play continued in the AHL. Over 16 games last season, he went 12-3-1 with a 2.64 GAA and .913 save percentage. To begin this year, he went 5-2 in seven starts in the AHL with one shutout before being recalled to the NHL club.
Number One of the Future
Right now, there is a logjam at the goaltending position in Pittsburgh. Before an injury to number one Tristan Jarry, he and 24-year-old Arturs Silovs were splitting starts with great success. 23-year-old Joel Blomqvist, another young player the organization values highly, just returned from injury and is back in the AHL awaiting his next chance.
Even with all of the talent at the position, Murashov stands head and shoulders above as the number one of the future. He is the most talented of the options and has the highest potential as well.
Watch him play for a just a handful of games, and it’s obvious to see. He’s insanely athletic and rangy, giving him an impressive lateral push. Coming in at 6’2”, he has excellent control of his lower-body as well, making him very difficult to beat down low.
He also possesses a lightning-quick glove hand. Catching with his right hand, he’s just as tough to beat up high with his impressive reflexes.
The shutout against the Predators was just the start for Murashov with the Penguins. Wins and shutouts galore are on the way, as the franchise has their goaltending future secured with the arrival of Sergei Murashov.
