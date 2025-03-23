Blues Top Prospect to Make NHL Debut
An injury to one of the top St. Louis Blues forward opened up a roster spot and opportunity for their top prospect to make his NHL debut. The team recalled 2023 10th overall draft pick Dalibor Dvorsky from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Blues made the announcement of Dvorsky's recall along with an update on top forward Pavel Buchnevich. The veteran winger is listed as day-to-day with an illness, but the Blues have a crucial matchup against the Nashville Predators. Needing offensive reinforcements, Dvorsky gets his first crack at the NHL.
Before his recall, Dvorsky was tearing up the AHL in his first professional season. With Springfield, he played 57 games and recorded 20 goals and 23 assists. He ranks second in goals and third in points on the Thunderbirds.
In addition, he's been one of the top emerging talents from Slovakia. This past World Junior Championships, he captained Slovak and led his team in scoring. In five games, he netted three goals and added three assists.
The Blues are hoping his strong season translates quickly to the NHL. The club is in an exciting and competitive fight for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Currently, their 36-28-7 record and 79 points has them in sole possession of the final playoff position. The Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and Utah Hockey Club are all within four points and each team has at least one game in hand to make up ground.
Which means every game is crucial and collecting points is the first priority. The top prospect in the Blues organization is the perfect addition to the team in need of an offensive jolt. Going against the Predators, Dvorsky will quickly be thrown into the fire and expected to perform. The Blues are counting on it in his debut.
