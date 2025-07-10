This Guard Duo Could Be Creighton's X-Factor Next Season
The Creighton Bluejays were one of the top teams in the BIG EAST in conference play, finishing with a 15-5 record and an overall record of 25-11.
Greg McDermott's team is in position for another solid season, and USA Today recently ranked them at No. 20 in their too-early power rankings.
More interestingly, the team of analysts also identified who will be Creighton's x-factors heading into next season.
"Greg McDermott knew replacing Ryan Kalkbrenner and Steven Ashworth was the top priority, and he brought in transfers that should keep the Bluejays among Big East contenders. Iowa transfers Josh Dix and Owen Freeman will assume the leadership, while guard Nik Graves (Charlotte) and forward Blake Harper (Howard) will be X-factors after they each led their previous schools in scoring last season. Plus, you can't forget the potential from Serbian 7-foot freshman Aleksa Dimitrijevic."
The one area that the Bluejays could improve on from last season is their long-range shooting. The Bluejays shot 48 percent from the floor and connected on 35 percent from behind the arc, which ranked sixth in the BIG EAST.
The analysts are correct that Graves and Harper could be true difference-makers next season.
Graves averaged 17.5 points per game at Charlotte while Harper made 40 percent of the threes he attempted.
With UConn and St. John's each having a strong offseason via the transfer portal, the BIG EAST is set to be a tight conference next season.
However, if the duo of Harper and Graves can supply the scoring they're predicted to, there's no reason to think the Bluejays can hang around as one of the top teams in the conference.
