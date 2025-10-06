Charles Leclerc's Reaction In "Random" F1 Security Search Video Goes Viral

A sixth-placed finish for Charles Leclerc might not have been the result that the Ferrari star would have wanted from the Singapore Grand Prix, but he is clearly still one of the most beloved drivers on the grid.

The Prancing Horses' main main has 20 million followers on Instagram, and a recent post from Ferrari showed just how much attention he can generate, with a rather amusing post getting over 780,000 likes at the time of writing.

Charles Leclerc undertakes 'random' security check before Singapore Grand Prix weekend

A post from the official Ferrari Instagram account on Saturday showed Charles Leclerc seemingly entering through the Marina Bay security checkpoint donning Ferrari gear, but he was still chosen at "random" to be frisked by a female security guard despite being a well-known face.

The guard lifts his shirt up slightly, causing the 27-year-old to smirk slightly, before proceeding to search him from the back as well. He then is allowed through, off with his girlfriend, influencer Alexandra Saint Mleux.

One of the top comments on the post makes light up the unexpected shirt lift at the checkpoint, remarking that it probably "wasn't on the protocol."

Another comment says it "probably made the woman's day," while a third says that the guard "saw an opportunity and took it."

How did Leclerc do in the Singapore Grand Prix?

Charles Leclerc is currently fifth in the Drivers' Championship on 173 points. | Scuderia Ferrari

An 'amazing' performance from George Russell would see the Briton — and Leclerc's F2 rival — take victory spoils, while Ferrari had another weekend outside of contention.

The Ferrari ace would start P7, one place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton, but both cars did not have any meaningful pace on the Sunday, leading to a day to forget.

Leclerc himself would finish P6, with he and Hamilton plagued with brake issues that slowed both cars down.

"From lap eight, basically it was all about managing those brakes... it made our race very, very tricky... at the moment, it just feels like we [are] kind of passengers to the car and we cannot extract much more." Leclerc on the car performance post-race

Team-mate Hamilton also was in the wars with brakes, losing over half a minute to Leclerc within the final two laps of the race, managing to barely finish ahead of Alonso in P8. But the Spaniard would eventually claim P7 thanks to a post-race penalty.

Ferrari are now only eight points ahead of Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship on 298 points, with the battle for third righter than ever.

