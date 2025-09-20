F1 Announces Azerbaijan Grand Prix Contract Extension

Formula 1 has confirmed the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until at least the 2030 season.

The Baku City Circuit, which is heavily backed by the local government, has become a modern favorite since its first race in 2016 with its only absence from the calendar since then Covid-enforced.

F1's contract to race at the circuit was due to expire at the end of the 2026 season but the announcement made during this weekend's running of the event means that the race will continue for another four years at least.

"Incredible energy"

“There’s an incredible energy to the city of Baku and since our first Grand Prix here in 2016 Formula 1 has consistently received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the people of Azerbaijan," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"The circuit is unique, with technical sections and long straights that run through the stunning shoreline and historic old town, delivering an eventful and entertaining race every year. This renewal reflects the strong trust and commitment between Formula 1, the Azerbaijani Government, and the promoter, and paves the way for an exciting future in the country.

"I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev and Minister Gayibov for their continued investment and commitment to evolving the event; Anar Alakbarov and the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation for championing Formula 1 in the country; and the team at Baku City Circuit for their year-round efforts in delivering an exceptional experience for our fans, drivers, and teams.”

The 6km street circuit presents an intriguing challenge for teams and drivers with a mix of long straights and tight, technical sections, not least through the famed castle section that winds its way around Baku's Old City.

Of the eight races to be held prior to 2025, only one driver has won more than one race in Baku. Sergio Perez won twice for Red Bull in 2021 and 2023.

This is the second year that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been held in its later September slot, having previously been positioned earlier in the schedule.

