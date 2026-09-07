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Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Player Rankings For PPR Leagues

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is No. 1 on our top-60 list.
Michael Fabiano|
Ja’Marr Chase and his Bengals host the Buccaneers in Week 1.
Ja’Marr Chase and his Bengals host the Buccaneers in Week 1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy wide receiver player rankings for Week 1.

There aren't many surprises at the top of the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. However, we’re still waiting on reports on players like Malik Nabers (knee), Emeka Egbuka (toe), Luther Burden (groin), Alec Pierce (ankle) and others. At this point, they’re all listed in the rankings as if they’re going to be active. If they aren’t able to play, wideouts Chris Godwin Jr., Rome Odunze and Josh Downs, respectively, will skyrocket up the rankings. 

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 1 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

vs. TB

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. SF

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. NE

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. NO

5

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. GB

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at NYG

7

Nico Collins

HOU

vs. BUF

8

Chris Olave

NO

at DET

9

Drake London

ATL

at PIT

10

A.J. Brown

NE

at SEA

11

George Pickens

DAL

at NYG

12

Devonta Smith

PHI

vs. WAS

13

Zay Flowers

BAL

at IND

14

Rashee Rice

KC

vs. DEN

15

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

vs. CHI

16

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

at TEN

17

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. TB

18

Malik Nabers

NYG

vs. DAL

19

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. ARI

20

Davante Adams

LAR

vs. SF

21

Luther Burden III

CHI

at CAR

22

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

at KC

23

Emeka Egbuka

TB

at CIN

24

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. NO

25

Parker Washington

JAC

vs. CLE

26

Christian Watson

GB

at MIN

27

Terry McLaurin

WAS

at PHI

28

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. ATL

29

Mike Evans

SF

at LAR

30

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

at LAC

31

D.J. Moore

BUF

at HOU

32

Rome Odunze

CHI

at CAR

33

Carnell Tate

TEN

vs. NYJ

34

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. CLE

35

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

at CIN

36

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. ARI

37

Jordan Addison

MIN

vs. GB

38

Jayden Reed

GB

at MIN

39

Josh Downs

IND

vs. BAL

40

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at KC

41

De'Zhaun Stribling

SF

at LAR

42

Michael Wilson

ARI

at LAC

43

Alec Pierce

IND

vs. BAL

44

Michael Pittman Jr.

PIT

vs. ATL

45

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

vs. NYJ

46

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

vs. CLE

47

Stefon Diggs

WAS

at PHI

48

KC Concepcion

CLE

at JAC

49

Jalen Coker

CAR

vs. CHI

50

Matthew Golden

GB

at MIN

51

Khalil Shakir

BUF

at HOU

52

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. DEN

53

Deebo Samuel Sr.

SF

at LAR

54

Romeo Doubs

NE

at SEA

55

Tre Tucker

LV

vs. MIA

56

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

vs. NE

57

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

at TEN

58

Denzel Boston

CLE

at JAC

59

Devaughn Vele

NO

at DET

60

Malik Washington

MIA

at LV

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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