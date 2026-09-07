Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Player Rankings For PPR Leagues
Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex
The 2026 NFL season is here!
That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy wide receiver player rankings for Week 1.
There aren't many surprises at the top of the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. However, we’re still waiting on reports on players like Malik Nabers (knee), Emeka Egbuka (toe), Luther Burden (groin), Alec Pierce (ankle) and others. At this point, they’re all listed in the rankings as if they’re going to be active. If they aren’t able to play, wideouts Chris Godwin Jr., Rome Odunze and Josh Downs, respectively, will skyrocket up the rankings.
Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 1 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. TB
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. SF
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. NE
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. NO
5
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. GB
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at NYG
7
Nico Collins
HOU
vs. BUF
8
Chris Olave
NO
at DET
9
Drake London
ATL
at PIT
10
A.J. Brown
NE
at SEA
11
George Pickens
DAL
at NYG
12
Devonta Smith
PHI
vs. WAS
13
Zay Flowers
BAL
at IND
14
Rashee Rice
KC
vs. DEN
15
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
vs. CHI
16
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
at TEN
17
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. TB
18
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. DAL
19
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. ARI
20
Davante Adams
LAR
vs. SF
21
Luther Burden III
CHI
at CAR
22
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
at KC
23
Emeka Egbuka
TB
at CIN
24
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. NO
25
Parker Washington
JAC
vs. CLE
26
Christian Watson
GB
at MIN
27
Terry McLaurin
WAS
at PHI
28
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. ATL
29
Mike Evans
SF
at LAR
30
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
at LAC
31
D.J. Moore
BUF
at HOU
32
Rome Odunze
CHI
at CAR
33
Carnell Tate
TEN
vs. NYJ
34
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. CLE
35
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
at CIN
36
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. ARI
37
Jordan Addison
MIN
vs. GB
38
Jayden Reed
GB
at MIN
39
Josh Downs
IND
vs. BAL
40
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at KC
41
De'Zhaun Stribling
SF
at LAR
42
Michael Wilson
ARI
at LAC
43
Alec Pierce
IND
vs. BAL
44
Michael Pittman Jr.
PIT
vs. ATL
45
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
vs. NYJ
46
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
vs. CLE
47
Stefon Diggs
WAS
at PHI
48
KC Concepcion
CLE
at JAC
49
Jalen Coker
CAR
vs. CHI
50
Matthew Golden
GB
at MIN
51
Khalil Shakir
BUF
at HOU
52
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. DEN
53
Deebo Samuel Sr.
SF
at LAR
54
Romeo Doubs
NE
at SEA
55
Tre Tucker
LV
vs. MIA
56
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
vs. NE
57
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
at TEN
58
Denzel Boston
CLE
at JAC
59
Devaughn Vele
NO
at DET
60
Malik Washington
MIA
at LV
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano