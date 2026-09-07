Week 1 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Player Rankings For PPR Leagues

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy wide receiver player rankings for Week 1.

There aren't many surprises at the top of the position because the opening week is not the time to get cute. However, we’re still waiting on reports on players like Malik Nabers (knee), Emeka Egbuka (toe), Luther Burden (groin), Alec Pierce (ankle) and others. At this point, they’re all listed in the rankings as if they’re going to be active. If they aren’t able to play, wideouts Chris Godwin Jr., Rome Odunze and Josh Downs, respectively, will skyrocket up the rankings.

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 1 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. TB 2 Puka Nacua LAR vs. SF 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. NE 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. NO 5 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. GB 6 CeeDee Lamb DAL at NYG 7 Nico Collins HOU vs. BUF 8 Chris Olave NO at DET 9 Drake London ATL at PIT 10 A.J. Brown NE at SEA 11 George Pickens DAL at NYG 12 Devonta Smith PHI vs. WAS 13 Zay Flowers BAL at IND 14 Rashee Rice KC vs. DEN 15 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. CHI 16 Garrett Wilson NYJ at TEN 17 Tee Higgins CIN vs. TB 18 Malik Nabers NYG vs. DAL 19 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. ARI 20 Davante Adams LAR vs. SF 21 Luther Burden III CHI at CAR 22 Jaylen Waddle DEN at KC 23 Emeka Egbuka TB at CIN 24 Jameson Williams DET vs. NO 25 Parker Washington JAC vs. CLE 26 Christian Watson GB at MIN 27 Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI 28 DK Metcalf PIT vs. ATL 29 Mike Evans SF at LAR 30 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at LAC 31 D.J. Moore BUF at HOU 32 Rome Odunze CHI at CAR 33 Carnell Tate TEN vs. NYJ 34 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. CLE 35 Chris Godwin Jr. TB at CIN 36 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. ARI 37 Jordan Addison MIN vs. GB 38 Jayden Reed GB at MIN 39 Josh Downs IND vs. BAL 40 Courtland Sutton DEN at KC 41 De'Zhaun Stribling SF at LAR 42 Michael Wilson ARI at LAC 43 Alec Pierce IND vs. BAL 44 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT vs. ATL 45 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN vs. NYJ 46 Jakobi Meyers JAC vs. CLE 47 Stefon Diggs WAS at PHI 48 KC Concepcion CLE at JAC 49 Jalen Coker CAR vs. CHI 50 Matthew Golden GB at MIN 51 Khalil Shakir BUF at HOU 52 Xavier Worthy KC vs. DEN 53 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF at LAR 54 Romeo Doubs NE at SEA 55 Tre Tucker LV vs. MIA 56 Rashid Shaheed SEA vs. NE 57 Adonai Mitchell NYJ at TEN 58 Denzel Boston CLE at JAC 59 Devaughn Vele NO at DET 60 Malik Washington MIA at LV