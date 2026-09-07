Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Player Rankings For PPR Leagues
Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex
The 2026 NFL season is here!
That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy running back player rankings for Week 1.
The position has plenty of question marks, as backfields in Arizona, Carolina, Denver, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Washington need to be fleshed out due to injuries or uncertain projected touch percentages (aka the dreaded committee situation).
For now, I have the Raiders' Ashton Jeanty (ankle) and Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love (ankle) projected to start for their respective teams, though I will update them as we get injury reports and new information. If they aren’t able to play, Mike Washington Jr. and Tyler Allgeier, respectively, will skyrocket up the rankings.
Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'chip together!
Week 1 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. NO
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at PIT
3
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at LAR
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. BAL
5
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. TB
6
De'Von Achane
MIA
at LV
7
Derrick Henry
BAL
at IND
8
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. WAS
9
Omarion Hampton
LAC
vs. ARI
10
James Cook
BUF
at HOU
11
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. MIA
12
Breece Hall
NYJ
at TEN
13
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at CAR
14
Travis Etienne Jr.
NO
at DET
15
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
at LAC
16
Javonte Williams
DAL
at NYG
17
Kenneth Walker III
KC
vs. DEN
18
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. SF
19
Jadarian Price
SEA
vs. NE
20
Cam Skattebo
NYG
vs. DAL
21
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at JAC
22
Bucky Irving
TB
at CIN
23
David Montgomery
HOU
vs. BUF
24
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. ATL
25
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. CLE
26
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
at MIN
27
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at SEA
28
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. NYJ
29
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at SEA
30
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
at CIN
31
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
at PHI
32
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. CHI
33
Rico Dowdle
PIT
vs. ATL
34
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
at KC
35
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
vs. GB
36
RJ Harvey
DEN
at KC
37
Jordan Mason
MIN
vs. GB
38
Rachaad White
WAS
at PHI
39
Jonathon Brooks
CAR
vs. CHI
40
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. SF
41
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
at LAC
42
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
vs. MIA
43
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. NYJ
44
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
vs. CLE
45
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. BUF
46
Dylan Sampson
CLE
at JAC
47
Justice Hill
BAL
at IND
48
Roschon Johnson
CHI
at CAR
49
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
vs. DAL
50
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
at PIT
51
George Holani
SEA
vs. NE
52
Braelon Allen
NYJ
at TEN
53
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. TB
54
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
vs. ARI
55
Kaelon Black
SF
at LAR
56
Kendre Miller
NO
at DET
57
Malik Davis
DAL
at NYG
58
Ray Davis
BUF
at HOU
59
Emmett Johnson
KC
vs. DEN
60
Tank Bigsby
PHI
vs. WAS
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano