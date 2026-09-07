Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Player Rankings For PPR Leagues

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy running back player rankings for Week 1.

The position has plenty of question marks, as backfields in Arizona, Carolina, Denver, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Washington need to be fleshed out due to injuries or uncertain projected touch percentages (aka the dreaded committee situation).

For now, I have the Raiders' Ashton Jeanty (ankle) and Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love (ankle) projected to start for their respective teams, though I will update them as we get injury reports and new information. If they aren’t able to play, Mike Washington Jr. and Tyler Allgeier, respectively, will skyrocket up the rankings.

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'chip together!

Week 1 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. NO 2 Bijan Robinson ATL at PIT 3 Christian McCaffrey SF at LAR 4 Jonathan Taylor IND vs. BAL 5 Chase Brown CIN vs. TB 6 De'Von Achane MIA at LV 7 Derrick Henry BAL at IND 8 Saquon Barkley PHI vs. WAS 9 Omarion Hampton LAC vs. ARI 10 James Cook BUF at HOU 11 Ashton Jeanty LV vs. MIA 12 Breece Hall NYJ at TEN 13 D'Andre Swift CHI at CAR 14 Travis Etienne Jr. NO at DET 15 Jeremiyah Love ARI at LAC 16 Javonte Williams DAL at NYG 17 Kenneth Walker III KC vs. DEN 18 Kyren Williams LAR vs. SF 19 Jadarian Price SEA vs. NE 20 Cam Skattebo NYG vs. DAL 21 Quinshon Judkins CLE at JAC 22 Bucky Irving TB at CIN 23 David Montgomery HOU vs. BUF 24 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. ATL 25 Bhayshul Tuten JAC vs. CLE 26 MarShawn Lloyd GB at MIN 27 TreVeyon Henderson NE at SEA 28 Tony Pollard TEN vs. NYJ 29 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at SEA 30 Kenneth Gainwell TB at CIN 31 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS at PHI 32 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. CHI 33 Rico Dowdle PIT vs. ATL 34 J.K. Dobbins DEN at KC 35 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN vs. GB 36 RJ Harvey DEN at KC 37 Jordan Mason MIN vs. GB 38 Rachaad White WAS at PHI 39 Jonathon Brooks CAR vs. CHI 40 Blake Corum LAR vs. SF 41 Tyler Allgeier ARI at LAC 42 Mike Washington Jr. LV vs. MIA 43 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. NYJ 44 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC vs. CLE 45 Woody Marks HOU vs. BUF 46 Dylan Sampson CLE at JAC 47 Justice Hill BAL at IND 48 Roschon Johnson CHI at CAR 49 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG vs. DAL 50 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL at PIT 51 George Holani SEA vs. NE 52 Braelon Allen NYJ at TEN 53 Samaje Perine CIN vs. TB 54 Keaton Mitchell LAC vs. ARI 55 Kaelon Black SF at LAR 56 Kendre Miller NO at DET 57 Malik Davis DAL at NYG 58 Ray Davis BUF at HOU 59 Emmett Johnson KC vs. DEN 60 Tank Bigsby PHI vs. WAS