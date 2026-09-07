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Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Player Rankings For PPR Leagues

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is No. 1 in our top-60 list.
Michael Fabiano|
Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions host the Saints in Week 1.
Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions host the Saints in Week 1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 1 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Kicker | Team DEF | Flex

The 2026 NFL season is here!

That means fantasy football managers far and wide will be checking out the first week of matchups as they start down the road to a league championship! To help you get down that path and reach the ultimate goal, here are my fantasy running back player rankings for Week 1.

The position has plenty of question marks, as backfields in Arizona, Carolina, Denver, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Washington need to be fleshed out due to injuries or uncertain projected touch percentages (aka the dreaded committee situation).

For now, I have the Raiders' Ashton Jeanty (ankle) and Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love (ankle) projected to start for their respective teams, though I will update them as we get injury reports and new information. If they aren’t able to play, Mike Washington Jr. and Tyler Allgeier, respectively, will skyrocket up the rankings. 

Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'chip together!

Week 1 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. NO

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at PIT

3

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at LAR

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. BAL

5

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. TB

6

De'Von Achane

MIA

at LV

7

Derrick Henry

BAL

at IND

8

Saquon Barkley

PHI

vs. WAS

9

Omarion Hampton

LAC

vs. ARI

10

James Cook

BUF

at HOU

11

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. MIA

12

Breece Hall

NYJ

at TEN

13

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at CAR

14

Travis Etienne Jr.

NO

at DET

15

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

at LAC

16

Javonte Williams

DAL

at NYG

17

Kenneth Walker III

KC

vs. DEN

18

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. SF

19

Jadarian Price

SEA

vs. NE

20

Cam Skattebo

NYG

vs. DAL

21

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at JAC

22

Bucky Irving

TB

at CIN

23

David Montgomery

HOU

vs. BUF

24

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. ATL

25

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

vs. CLE

26

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

at MIN

27

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at SEA

28

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. NYJ

29

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at SEA

30

Kenneth Gainwell

TB

at CIN

31

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

at PHI

32

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. CHI

33

Rico Dowdle

PIT

vs. ATL

34

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

at KC

35

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

vs. GB

36

RJ Harvey

DEN

at KC

37

Jordan Mason

MIN

vs. GB

38

Rachaad White

WAS

at PHI

39

Jonathon Brooks

CAR

vs. CHI

40

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. SF

41

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

at LAC

42

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

vs. MIA

43

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. NYJ

44

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

vs. CLE

45

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. BUF

46

Dylan Sampson

CLE

at JAC

47

Justice Hill

BAL

at IND

48

Roschon Johnson

CHI

at CAR

49

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

vs. DAL

50

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

at PIT

51

George Holani

SEA

vs. NE

52

Braelon Allen

NYJ

at TEN

53

Samaje Perine

CIN

vs. TB

54

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

vs. ARI

55

Kaelon Black

SF

at LAR

56

Kendre Miller

NO

at DET

57

Malik Davis

DAL

at NYG

58

Ray Davis

BUF

at HOU

59

Emmett Johnson

KC

vs. DEN

60

Tank Bigsby

PHI

vs. WAS

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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