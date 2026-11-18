It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for your weekly dose of fantasy football sleepers.

Which under-the-radar players are most likely to produce in Week 11? We’ve got those answers for you.

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo Nix ’s season has been filled with ups, downs, and questions about his status as QB1. However, in his last three games, he’s delivered the kind of production fantasy managers need from the position.

The gunslinger has scored at least two touchdowns in three straight contests, and from Weeks 6-9 (the Broncos had a bye in Week 10), he’s posted an average of 20.7 fantasy points, good for seventh-most in the NFL.

On Sunday, he faces the Las Vegas Raiders, who concede the fourth-most points to QBs per game (20.6), and not to mention, have allowed the most passing touchdowns (22) of any team in the NFL.

It’s a recipe that should enable Nix to eat well in Week 11.

Fantasy point averages and totals are provided by Fantasy Pros.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) rushes against the Dallas Cowboys at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Halfback Woody Marks has been ruled out of Thursday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as he remains in concussion protocol, opening the door for David Montgomery .

Montgomery was sidelined the last four games due to a groin injury, but appears to be on the verge of returning . In five contests this season, he’s scored three touchdowns and averaged roughly two red zone targets, which is a better rate than every non-QB on the Texans (save for Marks).

On the flip side, the Colts surrender the fourth-most rushing yards per game (131.1) and have been particularly bad at stopping backs in recent weeks.

Colts' Defense Total Yards Allowed to RBs Touchdowns Allowed to RBs Week 8 vs. Jaguars 158 3 Week 9 vs. Cowboys 202 1 Week 10 vs. Dolphins 115 1

The Texans have a pass-first offense, but if they jump out to a hefty lead against lowly Indy, Montgomery could easily see 20 touches and put together a strong fantasy performance.

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson has played in only two games during his rookie campaign—due to a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months—but he’s already becoming a crucial cog in New Orleans’ offense.

In Week 10, he hauled in 11 receptions on 13 targets for 80 yards and tallied more fantasy points (13.5) than Garrett Wilson, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, and Matthew Golden.

While a repeat of his productivity is certainly far from guaranteed, his volume as a checkdown and intermediate pass catcher can’t be ignored.

The Saints come into Chicago as 11.5-point underdogs, according to Draft Kings , meaning there’s a solid chance the team spends much of the afternoon trailing. That would make Tyler Shough, who already ranks second in the league in pass attempts per game (38.1), likelier to pass, thus creating more opportunities for Tyson to catch.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) makes a catch in front of New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In each of the Bengals first six games this season, Mike Gesicki scored a touchdown. His consistency has turned him into a tantalizing waiver wire option, a status he’ll maintain in Week 11 when he squares off with the Commanders who allow the second-most fantasy points per contest to tight ends (17.2).

However, we’re going to zag with this pick because a) Gesicki is hardly a sleeper at this point, b) he hasn’t found the end zone since Week 6, and c) Chig Okonkwo could very well steal his shine.

The Commanders’ tight end isn’t the flashiest in terms of his numbers, yet he’s increased his productivity as of late, catching 10 passes on 15 targets in his last two outings. He’s also third on the team in average snap count since Week 5 (45.6) and maintains the ninth-highest target share at his position (18%) in the NFL.

Throw in the fact that the Bengals struggle against tight ends—they concede the ninth-most fantasy points to the position (12.5)—and that the Commanders are likely going to have to pass a lot to keep up with their opponents’ upper-echelon offense; it’s easy to see a path for Okonkwo to produce nice volume.