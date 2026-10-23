Week 7 DraftKings Lineup: Jordan Love and Jahmyr Gibbs Lead this Lineup

There's plenty of players in exciting games to pick from in this week's DFS slate.

This lineup feature Fantasy studs in favorable matchups, who should outperform their salary.

QB - Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers ($6,000)

The pass-happy Packers take on a leaky Detroit Lions pass defense, which is the perfect recipe for Love to dominate in this slate. The Lions allow the most Fantasy points to opposing QBs at 27.9 FPPG. Mix in the Packers pass rate of 65%, third highest in the league, Love will have ample opportunities to feast against the Lions.

There might be some concern with Josh Jacobs potentially suiting up this week and balancing the run-pass balance, but with the way Love and CO. have been clicking, it's hard to imagine the scenario in Jacobs' first action of the season

RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions ($9,800)

Gibbs will accompany Love in a game stack to maximize points out of a potentially high-scoring affair. Gibbs' price tag may scare off, but I'm willing to pay up for the Lions running back, who is in a smash spot

Jahmyr Gibbs with a Barry Sanders-esque TDpic.twitter.com/QbPYgc0RMk — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 27, 2026

The Packers allow an average of 24.7 FPPG to opposing running backs, fourth most in the league. Fantasy players saw what a high-volume running back can do against the Packers as Bijan Robinson tallied 35.3 PPR points in week 3. Gibbs averages 26.4 touches per game and in a divisional matchup with playoff implications involved, Fantasy managers can expect for Gibbs to continue his workhorse rate.

RB - Woody Marks, Houston Texans ($5,600)

It's Marks' backfield with David Montgomery and Jawhar Jordan likely out for the matchup against the New York Giants. Marks will receiver all the touches on the field and should incorporate some receiving work into the mix.

The Giants allowed a poor Saints running game to run all over them as they allowed

175 rushing yards. Marks finished with 17 touches last week, which should continue with the Texans' running back room hurting. The volume combined with the Giants' struggles against the run makes Marks a worthy pick this week.

WR - Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers ($7,000)

Watson will be one part of the stack with Love this week to maximize points correlation. In five out of six games this season Watson tallied eight targets, which has led to Fantasy production. A large part of Watson's Fantasy success comes from his six receiving touchdowns, which is tied for second most in the NFL.

CHRISTIAN WATSON WOW



53-YARD TDpic.twitter.com/LOHaJyZ3Ws — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 11, 2026

WR - Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers ($6,000)

Golden joins Love and Watson in a double stack. Golden is experiencing a break-out season in his sophomore season and is slated for another productive Fantasy day against the Lions. The former Texas Longhorn has three games with 12 or more targets, which resulted in at least 15.5 PPR points.

WR - Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($4,300)

Emeka Egbuka is out and Baker Mayfield will start, which could lead to Godwin's best Fantasy game of the season. It's been a slow start to the season for Godwin as the veteran hasn't cracked 10 PPR points yet this season. This could all change this week with Godwin at the forefront of the Bucs' passing attack with Mayfield under center.

TE - Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams ($3,500)

Puka Nacua is a game-time decision, which may lead to DFS players to flock to Konta Mumpfield. This lineup will go away from that trend and emphasize Higbee, who has stepped into a larger role. Higbee has three games of 11.7 or more PPR points and could add another in an expanded role.

Tyler Higbee is making big plays today 💪@BUFvsLAR on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Mm4Z3DNMmd — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2026

FLEX - George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers ($5,700)

Much like Higbee, Kittle could see an expanded role if Mike Evans misses this week. Even with Evans in the lineup, Kittle has feasted this season. Kittle has six receiving touchdowns, which has led to four games of 17.0 PPR points or more.

D/ST - Las Vegas Raiders D/ST ($2,000)

This is purely a salary play to fit the rest of the Fantasy play. The Raiders could be a sneaky D/ST play this week if Nacua misses this game.

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