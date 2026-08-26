Xavier Worthy and 2 More Fantasy Football Values to Avoid in Auctions Leagues

In an auction league, finding the right values can make all the difference in being a contending team and a pedestrian team.

Avoiding these three auction league values will go a long way in finding the right value in auction leagues.

Aaron Jones Sr. ~ $7 Value

Jones Sr. regressed in his second season in Minnesota after missing five games.

Those missed games caused Jones Sr. to enter a split backfield with Jordan Mason upon the former Green Bay Packer’s return.

The split backfield seems to be returning in Minnesota this upcoming season, which limits Jones Sr.’s Fantasy stock.

Jones Sr. will be limited to a primarily receiving role, while working in some carries on 1st and 2nd down. The main area Jones Sr. will be hit is near the goal line as Mason figures to be the goal-line back.

At this price point, Fantasy managers can pivot to other options with a higher snap share.

RJ Harvey ($6) and Kenneth Gainwell ($7) each offer a unique skillset near Jones Sr.’s price.

Harvey figures to be the lead back for the Broncos and should see the majority of the work in his secon season under Sean Payton. Gainwell is RB 2 behind Bucky Irving, but can still produce Fantasy numbers as a RB 2 as shown last season.

Jordan Mason looks like the bellcow runner (most of the rushing work) - rushing plans are designed around him



Aaron Jones isolated to pass work (health)



Take: Differs from the small sample preseason utilization, but could be to get a look behind OL for both



Via @thorku pic.twitter.com/8tOSG3edd3 — Zain Dhanani (@DhananiZain) August 25, 2026

Jacory Croskey-Merritt ~ $9 Value

Croskey-Merritt carries the highest value on this list, but there are better options at running back at this price tag.

For the same $9 Fantasy managers will spend on Croskey-Merritt, Jonathon Brooks and Kyle Monangai are available.

After being hyped up after winning the starting job in his rookie season, Croskey-Merritt delivered inadequate numbers at his ADP with a RB28 finish.

Last season, Croskey-Merritt was the sole focus of the rushing game as dual-threat QB Jayden Daniels missed the majority of the season.

Daniels is fully healthy and ready for week 1, which will limit Croskey-Merritt’s carries.

Another hindrance Croskey-Merritt will face this season is the Commanders signing Rachaad White this offseason.

White will be the receiving back for the Commanders, something Croskey-Merritt didn’t have to deal with last season.

White will eat into Croskey-Merritt’s snaps, limiting the former Arizona Wildcat’s Fantasy outlook.

At this price tag, Fantasy managers should focus on running backs with a higher upside like Brooks or Monangai.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt (lower body) continues to work back from his injury according to Commanders HC Dan Quinn, but is practicing in at least limited fashion today. pic.twitter.com/T7ZZSQoIl6 — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) August 25, 2026

Xavier Worthy ~ $6 Value

At a $6 price tag, Worthy is expected to fill in as a reliable flex or spot WR 2 depending on the matchup, but there are wide receivers around this range that have a better Fantasy outlook compared to Worthy.

Wide receivers at the same price tag or lower include: Carnell Tate, Michael Pittman Jr., Michael Wilson and Chris Godwin Jr.

These receivers aren’t the perfect Fantasy option either, but they are in a better situation than Worthy.

Worthy hasn’t been able to break out in Fantasy after being drafted in the first round in 2024 with high expectations.

The former first-round pick has to compete with Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce taking targets away, as well as rookie Cyrus Allen emerging throughout training camp.

For Fantasy managers wanting to spend on a wide receiver at this price range, there are other options who are safer and have a higher Fantasy upside than Worthy.

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