Baltimore Ravens Mock Draft & Team Needs

The Ravens look to build on a dominant 2024 season by targeting key upgrades in the secondary and pass rush during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shawn Childs

General view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
General view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2025 NFL Draft following a dynamic offensive campaign and another AFC North title, yet still searching for the postseason breakthrough that has eluded them. With a high-powered offense in place and a defense that needs reinforcements in the secondary and edge rush, Baltimore is strategically positioned to reload and contend at an even higher level.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are coming off a sensational offensive year. They led the league in yards gained while ranking third in points (518). Even with success, their point differential (+157) was better in 2023 (+203). Baltimore has four division titles over the past seven years and two runner-up finishes. 

Unfortunately, the Ravens fell short of their expectations – a Super Bowl berth with a victory. They scored over 30 points in 11 of their final 14 games of the regular season, leading to a win in each matchup. Baltimore scored 20 points or more in all 19 matchups but needed to post 28 points or more to win games.

Starting Offense:

QB Lamar Jackson

RB Derrick Henry

WR Zay Flowers

WR Rashod Bateman

TE Mark Andrews

The Ravens’ offense has talent at quarterback, running back, receiver, and tight end. They have a stud left tackle (Ronnie Stanley) and talent at center and right tackle. Baltimore could use an upgrade as one of their guard positions. Their offensive line allowed 24 sacks last season.

On defense, the Ravens finished with the second-most sacks (54) in the league while facing the third-highest pass attempts (625). Opposing quarterbacks passed for 4,468 net yards (2nd) with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

They need an upgrade at defensive end in 3-4 sets. Baltimore could use a younger pass-rushing linebacker on the outside. The Ravens expect CB Nate Wiggins to take a larger role this year, and Marlon Humprey has a proven resume. Their goal in this draft is to upgrade at free safety and one cornerback position. 

Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: 27th

Round 2: 59th

Round 3: 91st

Round 4: 129th, 136th

Round 5: 176th

Round 6: 183rd, 203rd, 210th, 212th

Round 7: 243rd

Baltimore has a history of finding pass-rushing talent later in the draft, so I expect this to identify CB Maxwell Hairston as their first-round selection. The Ravens know they have to defend wide receivers better to beat the best teams in the postseason. Their new cornerback brings elite speed (4.28 40-yard dash) that screams matching up with WR Xavier Worthy. He won’t help the team much in run support, and physical wideouts will have an advantage over him early in his career.

In the second round, the Ravens should target Bradyn Swinson as an edge pass rusher. He brings a developing skill set that should work well in this system, even if Baltimore has to add him a round early. 

