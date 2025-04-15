Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft & Team Needs
The Seahawks enter the 2025 NFL season amidst a significant rebuild, highlighted by a new quarterback in Sam Darnold and major changes to their receiving corps. With key roster departures and glaring needs along the offensive line, Seattle is poised to use its draft capital to fortify the trenches and add reliable playmakers on offense.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks are undergoing a massive transformation heading into the 2025 NFL season. They have a new starting quarterback under center in Darnold after Geno Smith was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders. Plus, veteran wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are no longer on the roster. However, Seattle brought in former NFC West rival, Cooper Kupp, to join Jaxon Smith-Ngigba in the wide receiver room.
Seattle hovered around the league average in yards per game (332.2) and finished 18th in points per game (22.1). The Seahawks boasted a top-10 passing offense (236.5 yards per game - 8th in the NFL) but struggled with their ground game, finishing with the fifth-fewest yards per game (95.7).
Starting Offense:
QB Sam Darnold
RB Kenneth Walker
WR Jaxon Smith-Ngigba
WR Cooper Kupp
TE Noah Fant
Kenneth Walker should fare well in 2025 if he is able to stay healthy and the addition of Kupp provides Darnold with another trustworthy weapon in the passing game. However, Seattle could use an upgrade at the tight end position. Noah Fant has struggled to deliver any value in fantasy football leagues despite ample opportunities.
The Seahawks’ biggest hole on the roster is on the offensive line. They need to upgrade the unit up front if they want to compete in a tough NFC West. Additionally, they could use some more playmakers at the wide receiver and tight end positions and although Darnold is coming off a career-best season, Seattle may opt to draft a quarterback with one of their late-round selections.
Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 18th
Round 2: 50th, 52nd
Round 3: 82nd, 92nd
Round 4: 137th
Round 5: 172nd, 175th
Round 7: 223rd, 234th
With the No. 18 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Seahawks will have options. If Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden fall that far, they could opt to add another electric playmaker to the wide receiver room. However, I don’t expect either of the top two wide receivers in this year’s draft class to be available, which means Seattle will likely pivot to the offensive line. Seattle has decent tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas but they could really use an influx of talent at the center and guard positions. In my latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Seattle selected North Dakota State’s Grey Zubel.
The Seahawks need help up front and Zubel’s versatility and ability to line up anywhere on the offensive line will prove to be valuable in the NFL. He has multiple years of experience and provides the interior of the line with a massive upgrade. Not to mention, Zubel’s athleticism and quick feet are a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak’s zone scheme.
With Zubel in the mix, Seattle could opt to add another offensive lineman with one of their two second-round selections but I also expect them to add a wide receiver after just missing the top two prospects at the position in the first round. With the No. 50 pick, TCU’s Jack Bech could be the perfect complement to JSN and Kupp. Although Bech doesn’t boast elite athletic traits, his polished technique and physicality in contested-catch situations make him an ideal fit for the Seahawks' receiver mold.
Two picks later, Seattle brings in more reinforcements on the offensive line. Although some analysts have Alabama’s Tyler Booker as a Day 1 selection, I expect him to slip to the second round. Ranked as Pro Football Focus’s top guard prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, Booker represents another strategic investment in Seattle’s ongoing effort to solidify its offensive front. Known for his strength, tenacity, and advanced football intellect, he brings immediate value to an interior line tasked with safeguarding newly acquired quarterback Sam Darnold.
