Dalton Kincaid 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Dalton Kincaid flashed his potential as a reliable pass-catching tight end during his rookie season, but injuries and inconsistency led to a disappointing sophomore campaign. With improved health and a clearer role in Buffalo’s offense, Kincaid enters 2025 as a post-hype sleeper poised to rebound in fantasy leagues.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo added more firepower to their offense by trading up to get TE Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He projects as a chain mover with scoring upside. His route running, hands, and release project well, but Kincaid does need to get stronger to defeat more physical defenders and earn more playing time when asked to be used as a block/pass option.
Over his four full seasons in college, Kincaid caught 174 passes for 2,609 yards and 35 touchdowns despite having limited experience in high school. In 2022, his game reached an impactful level (70/890/8 on 96 targets), highlighted by a sensational game (16/234/1) against USC. He also posted three other strong showings (7/107/2, 11/99, and 5/102/1).
Kincaid missed one of his possible 19 starts in his rookie season, leading to 81 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns on 102 targets. He had a productive six-game stretch (8/75, 5/65/1, 10/81, 5/51/1, 6/46, and 5/38) midseason, followed by three dull showings (5/21, 0/0, and 1/7). Buffalo got him more involved over his final four starts (4/87, 7/84, 3/59/1, and 5/45). His catch rate (80.2) graded well, despite having five drops, Kincaid gained only 9.2 yards per catch.
Kincaid went down as a fantasy bust in 2024. He finished 30th in tight end scoring (100.80) in PPR formats while sitting out four games (knee and collarbone issues). Over the first 10 weeks, Kincaid posted three double-digit games (13.10, 11.10, and 13.10) in fantasy points while being unplayable after Week 10.
Dalton Kincaid Fantasy Football Outlook:
This season, the fantasy market in early drafts priced him as the 13th-best tight end option, much lower than 2024 (4th tight end). Kincaid has a last year’s bum feel, with more competition for targets based on the Bills’ added wide receiving depth. With 17 games played, his floor should be 65 catches for 650 yards and about five touchdowns. He should be Buffalo's second option in the passing game, making an excellent value in 2025.
More Fantasy Football News:
Keon Coleman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
James Cook Opens Up About Contract: Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Ty Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Joshua Palmer 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Elijah Moore 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Curtis Samuel 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions