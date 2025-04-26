Dillon Gabriel To Cleveland Browns In NFL Draft: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 94 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected QB Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon.
Dillon Gabriel Scouting Report:
Over the past six seasons, Gabriel played 64 games at quarterback for the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He went 46-17, with his highlight season coming with the Ducks (13-1, 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions). He completed a career-high 72.9% of his 447 passes while also being a factor in the run game (75 carries for 149 yards and 7 touchdowns).
Gabriel turned 24 last December. He won multiple awards in the Big Ten, including MVP, Top Offensive Player, and Quarterback of the Year. He threw 25 touchdowns or more in five seasons and had his best all-around year in 2023 (4,033 combined yards with 42 touchdowns).
The left-handed passer throws the ball with a rhythm in mind – 1, 2, 3 steps, look, bounce his feet, and then move to extend the passing window. Dillon handles himself well when asked to move to the left and throw the ball. He had a blend of receiving options last year at Oregon, leading to eight players catching 20 passes or more. His ability to run extended drives and added scoring upside in the red zone. Gabriel was a pass-first quarterback on most plays.
NFL scouts will knock him due to his size (5’11” and 205 lbs.) and lack of impact velocity on his deep throws. Dillon’s only significant injury came in 2021 (left shoulder – broken clavicle).
Dillon Gabriel Fantasy Football Outlook:
Gabriel wouldn't have projected as the starter for any other team but in Cleveland, he actually has a shot at earning the starting gig in Year 1 (until Deshaun Watson return from injury). He'll be competing with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. However, the Browns lack explosive playmakers in the passing game outside of Jerry Jeudy and after selecting a running back in the second round, it appears the team will be very run-dependent. Gabriel is an afterthought in the fantasy football community, at least in 2025.
More Fantasy Football News:
New York Giants Trade Up For Jaxson Dart: Fantasy Football Impact
Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact
Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact
Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact
Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact
Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact
Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact
Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact
Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact