Dillon Gabriel To Cleveland Browns In NFL Draft: Fantasy Football Impact

With the No. 94 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected QB Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Dillon Gabriel Scouting Report:

Over the past six seasons, Gabriel played 64 games at quarterback for the University of Central Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He went 46-17, with his highlight season coming with the Ducks (13-1, 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions). He completed a career-high 72.9% of his 447 passes while also being a factor in the run game (75 carries for 149 yards and 7 touchdowns).

Gabriel turned 24 last December. He won multiple awards in the Big Ten, including MVP, Top Offensive Player, and Quarterback of the Year. He threw 25 touchdowns or more in five seasons and had his best all-around year in 2023 (4,033 combined yards with 42 touchdowns).

The left-handed passer throws the ball with a rhythm in mind – 1, 2, 3 steps, look, bounce his feet, and then move to extend the passing window. Dillon handles himself well when asked to move to the left and throw the ball. He had a blend of receiving options last year at Oregon, leading to eight players catching 20 passes or more.  His ability to run extended drives and added scoring upside in the red zone. Gabriel was a pass-first quarterback on most plays.

NFL scouts will knock him due to his size (5’11” and 205 lbs.) and lack of impact velocity on his deep throws. Dillon’s only significant injury came in 2021 (left shoulder – broken clavicle). 

Dillon Gabriel Fantasy Football Outlook:

Gabriel wouldn't have projected as the starter for any other team but in Cleveland, he actually has a shot at earning the starting gig in Year 1 (until Deshaun Watson return from injury). He'll be competing with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. However, the Browns lack explosive playmakers in the passing game outside of Jerry Jeudy and after selecting a running back in the second round, it appears the team will be very run-dependent. Gabriel is an afterthought in the fantasy football community, at least in 2025.

Matt Brandon has worked in the Fantasy Sports / Sports Media industry for over a decade including stints at Scout Media, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated, DrRoto.com, Fantasy SP, FullTime Fantasy, and more. Brandon produced Top-10 rankings in FantasyPros’ nationwide contest three years in a row. He has taken down a few big DFS tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings but his bread and butter is season-long fantasy football, fantasy basketball, and sports betting. Brandon bleeds blue for his New York sports teams: the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and New York Mets.

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

