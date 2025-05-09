Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: TreVeyon Henderson (Pick 1.09)
Drafting at the back end of the first round in dynasty rookie drafts often means choosing between upside swings and role-specific contributors—but at pick 1.09, TreVeyon Henderson may be the perfect blend of both. Despite injuries and a shared workload in college, Henderson enters the NFL with elite athleticism, proven pass-catching skills, and explosive playmaking ability that make him a steal this late. While Rhamondre Stevenson’s presence in New England may cap his short-term ceiling, Henderson’s long-term upside—especially in PPR formats—makes him the best value pick in this mock draft.
Let's take a look at the first eight picks in this rookie mock draft to see why Henderson was the best available rookie to come off the board at 1.09:
Pick 1.09: RB TreVeyon Henderson, NE
After an excellent freshman season (184/1,255/15 with 27 catches for 312 yards and four touchdowns), Henderson missed time over the next two seasons with injuries (broken foot and rib issue). The arrival of Quinshon Judkins at Ohio State pushed him into a split role over his last three seasons. He has pass-catching talent (77/853/6 on 95 targets) and big-play ability (6.4 yards per catch and 11.1 yards per catch).
At the NFL Combine, Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, putting him close to Ashton Jeanty in speed. He projects well in pass protection while having a much higher ceiling in the passing game than represented by his college resume. Henderson is an outside, daylight runner who jab steps his way in close quarters when asked to run on the interior. His wins in space rely more on acceleration and quickness than open-field moves or finishing power.
Last year, the Patriots’ running backs ran the ball well (4.5 yards per rush and 11 touchdowns) despite ranking 28th in carries (334/1,507) due to game score. Their backs caught 66 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns on 83 targets.
Henderson could be a tricky fantasy option to gauge early in his NFL career. He projects as a change of pace back with passing catching value. The Patriots have Rhamondre Stevenson under contract through the 2027 season, somewhat blocking the ceiling of their incoming running back.
