Elijah Arroyo Drafted By Seattle Seahawks: Fantasy Football Impact

Former Miami Hurricanes TE Elijah Arroyo was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 50 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) looks on after scoring a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
In this story:

Elijah Arroyo Scouting Report:

The Hurricanes barely used Arroyo over his first three seasons (11/163/1) due to his missed time in 2022 and 2023, which was caused by multiple injuries. Last season, he caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging an impressive 16.9 yards per catch. Arroyo only had more than three catches in four matchups (4/89, 6/79, 5/44/1, and 4/64/1).

He tore his right ACL in 2022, and his knee wasn’t 100% this following season. Arroyo opted out of the NFL due to lingering issues with his repaired knee. His release is trailing, along with a dull foundation in his route running. Arroyo runs with eyes in his pass patterns, looking for daylight to receive passes. He must improve his blocking skills to earn more playing time at the next level. His frame (6’4” and 235 lbs.) makes him more of a big wideout rather than a true tight end.

When reviewing his college highlights, Arroyo excels at gaining yards after the catch when given opportunities close to the line of scrimmage. He flashed elusiveness, along with the wheels to beat a defense over the long field when given spacing past the second level of a defense. If Arroyo didn’t have previous knee issues, he would be an intriguing tight-end option for a team with strength already at quarterback and wide receiver. 

Elijah Arroyo Fantasy Football Outlook

Arroyo enters a new-look Seahawks offense that went from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold. Arroyo is a developmental tight end with great pass-catching traits but an injury history that is a bit concerning. While the Hawks lost DK Metcalf, they did acquire Cooper Kupp via free agency and still have Jaxon Smith-Ngigba. That tandem should dominate the targets, however, Arroyo is an interesting prospect who should emerge as the TE1 in Seattle in his debut season.

Arroyo shows a natural feel for zone coverage, often finding soft spots over the middle and displaying soft hands when working with a scrambling quarterback. Unfortunately, Darnold isn't the mobile signal-caller. Arroyo’s comfort in traffic and ability to adjust routes make him a potentially valuable safety valve in the passing game, especially in a system that could benefit from more consistent tight end involvement. However, his lack of top-end acceleration and sharp route running will likely cap his upside early on, making him more of a dynasty flier than a redraft consideration.

Seattle is going to employ a ground-and-pound approach but Arroyo should emerge as one of Darnold's go-to options, particuarly in the red zone.

Matt Brandon
