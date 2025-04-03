Emeka Egbuka NFL Draft Scouting Profile & Fantasy Football Outlook
Emeka Egbuka has been a key piece of Ohio State’s offense, twice surpassing 1,000 receiving yards while showcasing strong hands and a natural feel for finding space. Though his speed and route running may limit his upside as a deep threat, his reliability as a chain mover makes him a solid first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Emeka Egbuka Fantasy Football Profile
Twice (74/1,151/10 and 81/1,011/10) over the past three seasons, Egbuka has been a top-two receiving option for Ohio State. He missed three games in 2023 with an ankle injury, leading to a down year (41/515/4). The Buckeyes also gave him 24 rushing attempts in his career, resulting in 145 yards and two touchdowns. Egbuka had six 100-yard receiving games in 2022 (4/118/1, 7/116/1, 6/118/2, 5/143/1, 9/125/1, and 8/112/1) but only one last season (5/117/1).
Egbuka brings an inside wide receiver skill set while offering more rhythm than his overall quickness out of his breaks and route running. He projects as a chain mover with a good feel for the ball in traffic. His release will be challenged in the NFL by press coverage.
Ohio State’s edge in offensive personnel in many matchups allowed Egbuka to find easy open areas at the second level of a defense. He showed good hands with a natural feel for spacing when given daylight on a play. His opportunity in the deep passing game will be minimal. Egbuka projects to be a league winner in the 40-yard dash (about 4.5 seconds).
In early NFL mock drafts, Egbuka is projected to be drafted in the second half of the first round. His floor, once he gets established, should be a 5/50 type of player with three to five touchdowns.
