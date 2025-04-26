Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson Drafted By Pittsburgh Steelers: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 83 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson.
Kaleb Johnson Scouting Report:
After a productive freshman season (151/779/6 with four catches for 21 yards), Johnson suffered an ankle injury in 2023, costing him three games with underwhelming results (117/463/3 – 4.0 yards per carry with three catches for 25 yards). His play was much better last season, leading to career highs in rushing attempts (240), rushing yards (1,537), and touchdowns (21). He gained 6.0 yards per rush with an uptick in value as a receiver (22/188/2).
Johnson is a power runner with size (6’1” and 225 Lbs.). His 40-yard dash time (4.57) was well below the best running backs in this year’s draft class. He projects as an early-down runner with minimal value on passing downs. His pass protection isn’t ready to handle a third-down role.
Surprisingly, Johnson is more of a rhythm runner than an inside banger. He runs with patience and vision while having wide holes in college to finish some of his carries with big plays. His style looks confident, and he has the tools to excel in short yardage and at the goal line. Over the long field, defenders have a significant edge over him in terms of speed.
Kaleb Johnson Fantasy Football Outlook:
Johnson does not project as a three-down back simply because he's not much of a pass catcher. However, he's a pure downhill runner who should complement Jaylen Warren quite well in Pittsburgh's backfield. Given how much the Steelers like to pound the rock, Johnson could emerge as a valuable fantasy football option in 2025, especially if Warren suffers any kind of injury. We're probably looking at a timeshare situation, similar to what we saw with Warren and Najee Harris.
Johnson should emerge as the goal-line back upping his fantasy and dynasty value. However, those goal-line opportunities may be scarce if the Steelers don't address the quarterback position soon, whether that's Shedeur Sanders, Aaron Rodgers, or someone else.
More Fantasy Football News:
New York Giants Trade Up For Jaxson Dart: Fantasy Football Impact
Matthew Golden Drafted By Green Bay Packers: Fantasy Football Impact
Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact
Emeka Egbuka Selected By Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fantasy Football Impact
Indianapolis Colts Draft Tyler Warren: Fantasy Football Impact
Carolina Panthers Select Arizona WR Tet McMillan: Fantasy Football Impact
Chicago Bears Select Michigan TE Colston Loveland: Fantasy Football Impact
Las Vegas Raiders Select Ashton Jeanty: Fantasy Football Impact
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Up To Select Travis Hunter: Fantasy Football Impact
Tennessee Titans Select Cam Ward No. 1 Overall: Fantasy Football Impact