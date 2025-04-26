Fantasy Sports

Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson Drafted By Pittsburgh Steelers: Fantasy Football Impact

With the No. 83 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson.

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs for a 16 yard touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Kaleb Johnson Scouting Report:

After a productive freshman season (151/779/6 with four catches for 21 yards), Johnson suffered an ankle injury in 2023, costing him three games with underwhelming results (117/463/3 – 4.0 yards per carry with three catches for 25 yards). His play was much better last season, leading to career highs in rushing attempts (240), rushing yards (1,537), and touchdowns (21). He gained 6.0 yards per rush with an uptick in value as a receiver (22/188/2).

Johnson is a power runner with size (6’1” and 225 Lbs.). His 40-yard dash time (4.57) was well below the best running backs in this year’s draft class. He projects as an early-down runner with minimal value on passing downs. His pass protection isn’t ready to handle a third-down role. 

Surprisingly, Johnson is more of a rhythm runner than an inside banger. He runs with patience and vision while having wide holes in college to finish some of his carries with big plays. His style looks confident, and he has the tools to excel in short yardage and at the goal line. Over the long field, defenders have a significant edge over him in terms of speed.

Kaleb Johnson Fantasy Football Outlook:

Johnson does not project as a three-down back simply because he's not much of a pass catcher. However, he's a pure downhill runner who should complement Jaylen Warren quite well in Pittsburgh's backfield. Given how much the Steelers like to pound the rock, Johnson could emerge as a valuable fantasy football option in 2025, especially if Warren suffers any kind of injury. We're probably looking at a timeshare situation, similar to what we saw with Warren and Najee Harris.

Johnson should emerge as the goal-line back upping his fantasy and dynasty value. However, those goal-line opportunities may be scarce if the Steelers don't address the quarterback position soon, whether that's Shedeur Sanders, Aaron Rodgers, or someone else.

