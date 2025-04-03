Jayden Higgins NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook
Jayden Higgins made a seamless transition from Eastern Kentucky to Iowa State, emerging as a dynamic playmaker with back-to-back productive seasons. With an ideal blend of size, speed, and versatility, he projects as a high-upside Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jayden Higgins Fantasy Football Profile
Higgins began his college career at Eastern Kentucky (29/394/3 and 58/757/10) before transferring to Iowa State. His game progressed at the next level, leading to two competitive seasons (53/983/6 and 87/1,183/9). In his junior year, the Cyclones utilized him as a big-play threat, averaging 18.5 yards per catch, before shifting him to a high-volume receiver role the following season.
Over 26 Division 1 games, Higgins gained more than 100 yards in eight matchups (6/172, 7/104, 9/214/1, 8/116/1, 6/102, 10/140/1, 9/155/1, and 7/115). He had a higher consistency factor in 2024, with five catches or more in 11 of 13 games.
At the next level, Higgins will work the short areas of the middle of the field while also having success with back-shoulder throws on the outside. His size (6’4” and 215 lbs.) will create some mismatches, and he does run routes well despite having shortfalls when asked to change direction and work back to the quarterback. Higgins is a hands catcher who likes to snatch the ball at a high point.
At the NFL Combine, Higgins ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, a significant asset for a wide receiver of his size and build. I view his profile closer to Michael Pittman than Mike Evans. Higgins is projected to be a second pick in this year's draft.
