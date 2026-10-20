Najee Harris Released By Giants, Ideal Fantasy Landing Spots For Veteran RB

The New York Giants elected to part ways with veteran running back Najee Harris following the team’s 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The former No. 24 overall pick voiced concerns over his usage, leading to a split with the team after just five games.

The Giants brought in Harris on a one-year deal back in August, but in a competitive running back group joined by the likes of Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary, he was unable to carve out a consistent role. Harris pieced together some respectable performances in his short stint in New York, but signing with the team in August left the back little time to cement his role.

Source: The #Giants are releasing RB Najee Harris, another RB shakeup. pic.twitter.com/N9C5GIIpeh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2026

He’s set to hit free agency, where he’ll likely have plenty of interest from potential suitors throughout the league. These three landing spots could significantly bolster his fantasy football outlook for the remainder of the season:

Arizona Cardinals

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals are suddenly thin at running back, with star rookie Jeremiyah Love dealing with a nagging ankle injury. If his issue progresses, the team could find itself in greater need of running back help. Signing Harris gives Arizona’s depleted running back group an instant contributor who could command significant volume until Love returns.

Over the long-term, Harris could pair nicely alongside Love, offering value as a physical, early-down runner. James Conner and Trey Benson are already on IR, and there’s been chatter of Love potentially hitting IR if his ankle injury worsens. Adding Harris could bolster the team’s ground attack over the short-term, with a role that could carry enough significance to warrant a few FLEX starts during the season.

Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is helped off the field after being injured against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Eagles have been ravaged by injury, and could greatly benefit from signing Harris to fill the void at running back. Saquon Barkley is working through a hamstring issue and Will Shipley is set to miss time as well. Dameon Pierce struggled in the lead role, and the Eagles could look to bring in some short-term help to bolster the ground attack for the next few weeks.

Harris could offer immediate upside as a fantasy contributor, splitting touches with Pierce in a ground attack that should see plenty of volume with Jalen Hurts on IR. He offers receiving upside and could command notable volume behind a solid offensive line. In Philadelphia’s offense, Harris could pose an immediate start case for fantasy lineups in need of running back help.

Washington Commanders

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) hands the ball off to Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the other two teams on our list, the Washington Commanders have a recent need for running back help following an injury to Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The second-year back was placed on IR following a groin injury, leaving the running back duties to Austin Ekeler and Rachaad White. The Commanders’ offense could greatly benefit from Harris’ presence as an early-down rushing attack.

White and Ekeler benefit primarily as pass-catching options, and Harris could carve out notable volume to help the offense establish its run game. Washington could lean on its passing game with greater regularity after star wideout Terry McLaurin went down with a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. In this role, Harris could have solid upside as a fantasy contributor, though his PPR ceiling could be limited.

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