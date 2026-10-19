Commanders Place Jacory Croskey-Merritt on IR, Activate Three Ahead of 49ers Game

After missing practice all week, the Washington Commanders have placed RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) and OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste (pectoral) on injured reserve, meaning they will miss at least four games now. With the team's bye falling in Week 7, the two won't be eligible to return until Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals.



With Croskey-Merritt on the shelf, Washington is getting Jeremy McNichols back, whom the team activated today, a move that shows he's ready to return from the quad injury that kept him on IR until the team opened up his 21-day practice window earlier this month. McNichols practiced fully this week and was officially listed as questionable on the team's final injury report. While his role isn't clear yet, McNichols will be available Monday night.



Two defensive players were also activated: CB Trey Amos (ankle) and LB Jordan Magee (hamstring) are now eligible to play in Santa Clara as well. While the plan for Amos is still unclear, he'll need time to get familiar with playing in Daronte Jones' system, which he spent the entire offseason learning but didn't get much field time with in camp. With Jean-Baptiste headed to IR and Charles Omenihu already ruled out, Washington could use the additional defensive help.



To finish off the roster moves, the team released LB Austin Keys, who was promoted from the practice squad before last weekend's Giants game. The team also elevated OLB T.J. Maguranyanga from the practice squad to the active roster for game day only.

We have made the following roster moves:

- Activated CB Trey Amos, LB Jordan Magee and RB Jeremy McNichols from the Reserve/Injured List and removed them from the injury report

- Placed RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste on the Reserve/Injured List

-… pic.twitter.com/2pq6UrAWIA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 19, 2026

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