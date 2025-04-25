New York Jets Select LSU TE Mason Taylor: Fantasy Football Impact
With the No. 42 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected the standout TE, Mason Taylor, out of LSU.
Mason Taylor Scouting Report:
The LSU Tigers used Taylor close to the line of scrimmage over the past three seasons, based on his career yards per catch (10.1). He caught 129 passes for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns over his 38 games, highlighted by his improvement in 2024 (55/546/2). LSU threw the ball 534 last season (most in the SEC), and Taylor ranked third on the team in overall receiving production.
Taylor turns 21 on May 8th, giving an edge in age and development time over Tyler Warren and Colston Warren. His 40-yard dash time (4.65) ranked at the top end of this year’s draft class for his position. He also performed well in the bench press (28 reps of 225 lbs.), but Taylor still needs work on his hands and fire in the blocking game.
His route running is trailing due to questionable tempo and selling points at the top of his breaks. He relies on his edge in quickness and speed to get wins vs. linebackers. Taylor brings winning hands, which helps him succeed in catching the ball in tight quarters.
Mason Taylor Fantasy Football Outlook:
With Jeremy Ruckert as the TE1 on the depth chart following the departure of Tyler Conklin, the Jets snagged LSU TE Mason Taylor with their second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Taylor will emerge as the new TE1 in New York, and could emerge as Justin Fields' second option behind Garrett Wilson. This is a great landing spot for the big tight end and he could deliver TE2 numbers in his debut season in the NFL.
Taylor creates mismatches against linebackers and has great hands. He should provide Fields with a trustworthy security blanket over the middle of the field. Taylor has the potential to be a top-10 tight end in Dynasty formats within a few years. In redraft formats, he may be a better option that fellow rookie Colston Loveland simply due to opportunity.
The Jets’ tight ends caught 74 passes for 796 yards and five touchdowns on 108 targets in 2024.
Taylor does need to improve his blocking skills if he wants to earn meaningful snaps. However, he's young enough and seems very coachable. This is a slam dunk pick for the Jets.
