Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Starting Pitchers to Target in Final Rounds

Starters with best Whiff-K% in 2024 (min. 20 K% and 250 PA)



Jesús Luzardo - 8.7%

Reese Olson - 7%

Max Scherzer - 6.6%

John Means - 6.3%

José Buttó - 5.6%



Reese Olson was 2nd in FIP (3.17) for players 24 & younger.



Top 15% in Chase%, GB% and Barrel%pic.twitter.com/WhmGjR9P91