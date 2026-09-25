Brewers Keep Door Open for Jesus Made, Andrew Fischer as Playoff Options

For most minor leaguers in the Milwaukee Brewers' highly touted farm system, their 2026 season is done and dusted. But for two of the franchise's top prospects, they could still play a role for the Brewers this year.

Infielders Jesus Made and Andrew Fischer are among the players who are now in Nashville as part of Milwaukee's "stay ready" group, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. Both prospects will look to remain available and active "as the club prepares for all contingencies in the postseason," McCalvy said. But there's no guarantee either Double-A All-Star will actually be on the Brewers' playoff roster.

The fact that Made and Fischer are still candidates to make their MLB debuts in 2026 is extremely interesting. While it doesn't seem incredibly likely, the postseason can present plenty of twists and turns. And based on how the two prospects played in the minors this year, they could be true game-changers for the Brewers if they're called upon in October.

Will Jesus Made or Andrew Fischer actually make their MLB debuts in the playoffs?

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made (86) stretches during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if Made and Fischer don't play in the majors this fall, the two infielders put on a show in the minors this year. Made, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect for 2026, set the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers' new single-season RBI record. Meanwhile, Fischer launched more home runs than any other minor leaguer in a single season during the 21st century.

Overall, Made hit .271 with 14 homers, 91 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases in 122 Double-A games this year. Those home run and RBI totals were both career highs for the 19-year-old. Fischer posted a .273 batting average and a 1.067 OPS, along with 48 homers and 114 RBIs in 126 minor league games in 2026. Those impressive offensive numbers make it easy to forget that this was the 2025 first-round draft pick's first full season in the minors.

Most notably, Made and Fischer would both be skipping Triple-A if they played in a postseason game with the Brewers this year. For now, it's unclear whether either prospect will be on Milwaukee's playoff roster. But both young infielders will be staying ready in Nashville, just in case.