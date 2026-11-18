The Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals made a six-player trade on Wednesday. While the deal is headlined by an All-Star infielder and a pitcher with 95 MLB starts, one lesser-known name in the trade could become an impact arm down the road.

The Royals sent 2025 American League Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia to the Mariners in exchange for right-hander Bryce Miller. Kansas City also acquired right-hander Logan Evans and lefty reliever Jose A. Ferrer, while Seattle landed right-handed pitchers James McArthur and L.P. Langevin in this trade.

Garcia played just 82 games last year, hitting .268 with three home runs and 38 RBIs. But in 2025, he hit .286 with 16 homers, 74 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases in 160 games. Meanwhile, Miller posted a 4.17 ERA in 22 games for the Mariners this past season, striking out 119 batters in 118 2/3 innings. Although Garcia and Miller are both expected to make an immediate impact in the majors for their new clubs, Langevin should be a prospect worth monitoring next year.

What can Mariners fans expect from L.P. Langevin in 2027 and beyond?

Jun 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; General view of T-Mobile Park during the sixth inning of a game between the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals selected Langevin with a fourth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. In 2025, the 6-foot-1 righty posted a 5.91 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched in his first season in Kansas City's farm system. But this past season, the Canadian hurler really turned heads.

In 2026, Langevin had a 3.42 ERA in 40 relief appearances for the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits. The 23-year-old racked up 106 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings this year. His 44.9 percent strikeout rate in 2026 was the best among minor league pitchers who threw at least 40 innings this past season, according to the Mariners' announcement of Wednesday's trade.

Langevin enters Seattle's farm system as the team's No. 27 prospect on MLB Pipeline. With his impressive strikeout numbers at High-A, the right-hander should be a candidate to begin the 2027 campaign at Double-A. And if the young hurler continues to dice up hitters next year, he could quickly become an important bullpen arm for the Mariners.