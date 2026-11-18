The first blockbuster trade of the offseason just dropped. The Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners have agreed to a six-player trade involving Maikel Garcia and Bryce Miller, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are acquiring Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell ESPN. The Royals are receiving three major league pitchers in return, headlined by right-hander Bryce Miller. It's a six-man deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2026

This is a major shakeup for both teams. This is a classic trade a pitcher for a bat trade, as both the Royals and Mariners try to trade from a surplus to address a weakness. Both the Royals and Mariners dealt with disappointing 2026 seasons. The hope for the two smaller-market clubs is the trade is exactly what they need to compete for the next three-plus seasons.

The trade hinges on which player rediscovers their peak form. Garcia was an impact player for the Royals as recently as 2025, before injuries derailed his 2026 season. Miller is looking to rediscover his 2024 results, in which he was one of the best young starters in the league.

Here are the winners and losers from this six-player blockbuster.

Winner: Kade Anderson, Emerson Hancock, and Ryan Sloan

Aug 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock (26) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trade likely signals that the Mariners will move on with Kade Anderson, Emerson Hancock, and Ryan Sloan in their rotation for 2027. Hancock and Anderson currently project as Seattle's No. 4 and 5 starter to begin the season. Meanwhile, Sloan is likely ticketed for Triple-A Tacoma and should debut at some point in the season.

It's unclear what Seattle will do with their two impending free agents. Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are both headed for free agency after the season. Both starters are qualifying offer candidates, but the Mariners could get a quality deal if they sold on both right-handers. However, the fact they dealt Miller suggests they are more likely to try to go all in for 2027.

Loser: Colt Emerson

Aug 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Colt Emerson (4) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emerson is an interesting case. The trade could easily be interpreted as a win for the 21-year-old shortstop as a loss.

There are a lot of moving parts in Seattle's lineup. J.P. Crawford was already likely to leave the Mariners in free agency, as either a shortstop or third baseman. That left them with Colt Emerson and Brendan Donovan as the starters on the left side of the infield.

The Garcia trade now complicates that picture somewhat. Emerson is recovering from wrist surgery after attempting to hide and play through an injury, which adds uncertainty to his 2027 status. So the Mariners elected to add some help on the left side of the infield. So the question now becomes what Seattle could do if Emerson doesn't make the Opening Day roster?

That could raise the possibility that Garcia becomes an option at shortstop. He's never played more than 93 innings at the position for a single season, likely due to the fact that there's an MVP candidate there in Bobby Witt Jr.

Winner: Royals Rotation

Sep 2, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron (65) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Wacha, Noah Cameron, and Seth Lugo combined for 6.8 fWAR. The rest of the Royals pitching staff was -1.7. That played a big reason as to why the team struggled for much of the 2026 season.

Miller adds another controllable arm to a rotation that needs help. Left-hander Cole Ragans recently underwent a UCL revision surgery with an internal brace. Best-case scenario, he's a post-deadline addition, and any production Kansas City gets from him is a bonus. By trading for Miller, he fills that missing rotation spot.

The Royals will have to rely on continued development for Cameron and hope that Miller rediscovers his frontline starter form from 2024. That season, Miller pitched to a 2.94 ERA/3.58 FIP across 180.1 innings. They'll need that version of the former Mariner to show up in order to contend in 2027.

Winner: Alec Bohm

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Royals trading their starting third baseman, they become another suitor for Alec Bohm. Bohm is coming off a rough year in 2026, in which a deep slump at the start of the season negatively impacted his full-season numbers.

The former Phillie has a relatively strong market, thanks to the lack of viable corner infield options in free agency. However, the Mariners elected to solve that need in the trade market to address their need at the hot corner.

It's unclear what the Royals' interest in Bohm is. But it would serve as a potential homecoming for a Omaha native and former Wichita State star.

Loser: Royals Lineup

Sep 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Nick Loftin (12) slaps hands with Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Royals now have a massive hole at third base. Currently, utility infielder Nick Loftin is projected to start there. Loftin slashed .240/.322/.388 with eight home runs. His 98 wRC+ paints him as just below a league-average hitter. The 28-year-old played mostly third base, with 75 games at the position, as Garcia battled injuries.

Loftin will have to replace Garcia, who had a 120 wRC+ as recently as 2025. Garcia's breakout resulted in a five-year, $57.5 million extension, which Seattle is on the hook for. Kansas City will have to find another impact bat to their lineup, either through free agency or the trade market.

The question will be if the addition of Miller will be enough to offset the gap between Garcia's 2025 season and what they expect from Loftin in 2027.