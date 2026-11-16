Giants Land 2 Minor League Pitchers in Ryan Walker Trade With Brewers

The 2026 World Series champions are already making moves ahead of their quest to capture back-to-back titles.

The San Francisco Giants have traded right-handed reliever Ryan Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league pitchers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Walker struggled in 2026, posting a 7.16 ERA in 33 appearances for the Giants. Overall, though, the 30-year-old has a 3.56 ERA in four MLB seasons and has racked up 260 strikeouts in 235 1/3 career innings.

If Walker can return to his 2024 form, when he posted a 1.91 ERA in 76 games for San Francisco, the right-hander could become a key piece in Milwaukee's bullpen that currently features electric relievers like Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, and Aaron Ashby. Meanwhile, the Giants acquired two hurlers who could eventually play a role for a team looking to bounce back from having a 65-97 record this season.

What should Giants fans expect from Blake Holub and Gavin Perry after the Ryan Walker trade?

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Blake Holub (95) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the two pitchers the Giants received in exchange for Walker, Holub is undoubtedly closer to contributing in the majors than Perry, who hasn't made his minor league debut yet. The Detroit Tigers selected Holub with a 15th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of St. Edward's University. After two seasons in Detroit's farm system, the right-hander was traded to the Brewers in the November 2023 deal that sent Mark Canha to the Tigers.

Holub has spent the past two years in the Triple-A Nashville Sounds' bullpen. In 2025, the 6-foot-5 righty posted a 3.70 ERA in 39 Triple-A games, recording 53 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings. This season, the 28-year-old had a 2.10 ERA in 50 Triple-A appearances and struck out 66 batters in 55 2/3 innings. That could set the stage for the right-hander to make his MLB debut with San Francisco in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Brewers selected Perry with an 11th-round pick in the 2026 MLB Draft out of Western Kentucky University. The 23-year-old posted a 5.33 ERA and 270 strikeouts in 285 1/3 innings pitched for three schools in five seasons of college baseball. After Sunday's trade, the young hurler will now make his first professional appearance as part of the Giants' farm system.