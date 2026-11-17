Last offseason, the Washington Nationals sent left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers in exchange for five prospects. And now, roughly 10 months later, the one-time All-Star is reportedly being mentioned in trade talks yet again.

Texas is currently "fielding interest in Gore from multiple clubs," according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. Rosenthal and Sammon report that it's unclear whether a deal for the 27-year-old will actually get done, especially since he's under contract for one more year. And with a potential lockout looming, teams might be reluctant to trade for a player for just the 2027 season.

In his first year with the Rangers, Gore posted a 4.58 ERA in a career-high 34 starts. The southpaw also set a new single-season personal best for innings pitched (173), while recording 174 strikeouts. And as Rosenthal and Sammon pointed out, teams might be willing to risk trading for just one year of Gore if they "believe they can help him improve his breaking stuff and reach his full potential."

Other 2028 free-agent hurlers may also be trade candidates

Sep 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gore isn't the only starting pitcher with one year remaining on their current contract who could be on the move this offseason. Teams have also been checking in on the availability of Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert and Cincinnati Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo, according to Rosenthal and Sammon. The Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan, the Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara, and the Tampa Bay Rays' Drew Rasmussen are also set to become free agents after the 2027 season. But Rosenthal and Sammon report those three starters "are getting less attention, in part because their teams have signaled they will not be moved."

Gilbert and Lodolo could be intriguing trade candidates, though. The 6-foot-6 righty posted a 3.73 ERA with 205 strikeouts in 186 innings pitched for Seattle in 2026. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati southpaw had a 4.97 ERA in 21 starts for the Reds this year after posting a 3.33 ERA in 2025. The Mariners in particular would likely want a significant return for Gilbert, but it's unclear exactly how much teams would be willing to give up for just one year of the tall right-hander.

Either way, it'll be interesting to see how trade talks for pitchers like Gore, Gilbert, and others develop as the offseason continues and it eventually becomes clearer what the 2027 MLB season may look like.